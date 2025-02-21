Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have joined the team to work on a new crime action film set in Hawaii. The project is based on the original idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who will also act as producers of the film. It was reported by Variety, according to UNN.

The script will be written by journalist and author Nick Bilton, known for the HBO documentary Fake Celebrities (2021). Currently, the project is being sold to studios and streamers, and the industry compares it to the cult films The Departed and Goodfellas.

The producers of the upcoming film will be Scorsese, Johnson, Blunt, DiCaprio, Bilton, Denis Garcia, Lisa Fréchette and Rick Jorn.

The project is reportedly made possible by Johnson and Blunt's upcoming collaboration in the movie Kick-Ass, which is set to be one of Johnson's most dramatic roles yet.

For Scorsese and DiCaprio, this is their next collaboration. They have collaborated on such films as Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Isle of the Damned, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed and the recent Full Moon Killers. They are also working on a feature-length adaptation of Devil in the White City.

