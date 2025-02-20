Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28924 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 50137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 96363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112481 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112382 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150272 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55004 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106983 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66856 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 29423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 96363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141111 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23694 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 54379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133151 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135046 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163451 views
Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120568 views

Actor Daniel Craig has not accepted the role of Easy Company commander in the DC Studios war drama. Instead, he will focus on filming in Knives in the Ground 3 and Two for the Money.

Daniel Craig will not be joining the DC cinematic universe. The actor has turned down the lead role in the film “Sergeant Rock” - a DC comic book adaptation, which is being directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Queer”) based on a script by Justin Kuritzkes. This was reported by Veriety, according to UNN.

Details

Back in November, there were rumors about Craig's possible participation, but, according to the source, he never officially agreed to the filming.

DC Studios did not comment on this information.

What is the movie about?

Sergeant Rock is not a superhero, but the commander of an Easy Company unit fighting in Europe during World War II.

“Later, he even becomes Lex Luthor's chief of staff,” the report says.

DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran plan to make the film a classic war drama and are already looking for a new actor to play the lead role.

Meanwhile, Craig has several new projects ahead of him:

- “Wake Up Dead Man” is the third installment of the “Knives to the Head” detective franchise, where Craig will once again play Benoit Blanc.

- “Two for the Money” is a movie directed by Justin Lin, with Charlize Theron as his partner.

Guadagnino's plans

The director does not stop:

- In October, his thriller After the Hunt with Julia Roberts will be released.

- He is also working on a new adaptation of American Psycho with Austin Butler.

- Another of his projects is Separate Rooms, a film adaptation of a gay romance novel starring Josh O'Connor.

Recall

The top 10 most popular TV series on Netflix among Ukrainian viewers include Cassandra, the second season of Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down. Among the movies are Trainspotting on December 31, Honeymoon with My Mother, and Dolce Villa. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

netflixNetflix

