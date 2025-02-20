Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

Daniel Craig will not be joining the DC cinematic universe. The actor has turned down the lead role in the film “Sergeant Rock” - a DC comic book adaptation, which is being directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Queer”) based on a script by Justin Kuritzkes. This was reported by Veriety, according to UNN.

Details

Back in November, there were rumors about Craig's possible participation, but, according to the source, he never officially agreed to the filming.

DC Studios did not comment on this information.

What is the movie about?

Sergeant Rock is not a superhero, but the commander of an Easy Company unit fighting in Europe during World War II.

“Later, he even becomes Lex Luthor's chief of staff,” the report says.

DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran plan to make the film a classic war drama and are already looking for a new actor to play the lead role.

Meanwhile, Craig has several new projects ahead of him:

- “Wake Up Dead Man” is the third installment of the “Knives to the Head” detective franchise, where Craig will once again play Benoit Blanc.

- “Two for the Money” is a movie directed by Justin Lin, with Charlize Theron as his partner.

Guadagnino's plans

The director does not stop:

- In October, his thriller After the Hunt with Julia Roberts will be released.

- He is also working on a new adaptation of American Psycho with Austin Butler.

- Another of his projects is Separate Rooms, a film adaptation of a gay romance novel starring Josh O'Connor.

