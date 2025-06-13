"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot

The chatbot eVorog, which can be used to transmit data on the movement of Russian equipment, has already been used by 674,000 Ukrainians. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He reminded that the total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to more than one million people.

This is not just a number, it is the result of the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, the power of technology and solutions that we create together to change the course of the war - Fedorov wrote.

As you know, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the eVorog chatbot two weeks after the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"674,000 Ukrainians have already used it, transmitting data on the movement of enemy equipment. This is a people's intelligence service that works 24/7 and really helps the Defense Forces," the official emphasized.

Recall

As of September 2024 (two and a half years of operation of the eVorog chatbot), Ukrainians sent more than 628,000 messages about enemy equipment and movements in the occupied territories through it.

Ukrainians urged to report enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles through eVorog chatbot