Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Iranian TV channel reported an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility. The Israeli Air Force struck Iran, according to media reports, the commander of the army and nuclear scientists were eliminated.

The Iranian state TV channel IRIB reported a new explosion at one of the key facilities of Iran's nuclear program in the city of Natanz. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Israel attacked the "Shahid Ahmadi Roshan" nuclear facility in Natanz.

This morning, the "Shahid Ahmadi Roshan" nuclear facility in Natanz was targeted by the Zionist regime. ... There is a lot of smoke and fire visible in this area now

- the message says.

It is indicated that military formations, law enforcement agencies and emergency services are currently working in Natanz. Media work in this area is currently prohibited.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of IDF aircraft "completed the first phase", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

According to Israeli media, as part of the operation against Iran, the commander of the army of this country, Mohammad Bagri, and high-ranking Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated.

Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA12.06.25, 14:09 • 12707 views

News of the World
Israel
Iran
