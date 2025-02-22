Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 11878 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 30691 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 64293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 39387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94479 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111742 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116566 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 83862 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 38235 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104360 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 50335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 27891 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 64339 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138821 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171344 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 8949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 27891 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132222 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134122 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162657 views
Actual
Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine

Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41022 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls on UN members to support a U.S. resolution on Ukraine. Trump believes that this document can lead to a lasting peace, not a temporary pause.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls on UN member states to support a U.S. draft resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump believes that a "simple resolution" can end the war. This is stated on the website of the US State Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to Rubio, US President Donald Trump is determined to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and find a solution that "will lead to a lasting peace, not just a temporary pause.

The United States has proposed a simple, historic resolution at the United Nations that we urge all Member States to support to chart a path to peace,

- he noted.

The US Secretary of State emphasized that this resolution is in line with Trump's view that the UN should return to its fundamental purpose, enshrined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes.

If the United Nations is truly committed to its original purpose, we must recognize that, despite the difficulties that may arise, the goal of lasting peace remains within reach. By supporting this resolution, we reaffirm that this conflict is terrible, that the UN can help end it, and that peace is possible,

- Rubio stated.

He added that the United States believes that the moment has come to commit to ending the war.

"This is our chance to create real momentum for peace. We call on all UN member states to join the United States in this solemn endeavor," Rubio concluded.

Recall

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine with three key points.

The document presented by Washington contains three main points. In particular, it expresses sorrow for the human lives lost during the war and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The United States emphasizes the need for an early cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the aggressor. At the same time, Russia has already introduced an amendment demanding to focus on "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," which reflects the Kremlin's position on key aspects of the war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine | УНН