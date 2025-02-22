Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls on UN member states to support a U.S. draft resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump believes that a "simple resolution" can end the war. This is stated on the website of the US State Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to Rubio, US President Donald Trump is determined to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and find a solution that "will lead to a lasting peace, not just a temporary pause.

The United States has proposed a simple, historic resolution at the United Nations that we urge all Member States to support to chart a path to peace, - he noted.

The US Secretary of State emphasized that this resolution is in line with Trump's view that the UN should return to its fundamental purpose, enshrined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes.

If the United Nations is truly committed to its original purpose, we must recognize that, despite the difficulties that may arise, the goal of lasting peace remains within reach. By supporting this resolution, we reaffirm that this conflict is terrible, that the UN can help end it, and that peace is possible, - Rubio stated.

He added that the United States believes that the moment has come to commit to ending the war.

"This is our chance to create real momentum for peace. We call on all UN member states to join the United States in this solemn endeavor," Rubio concluded.

Recall

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine with three key points.

The document presented by Washington contains three main points. In particular, it expresses sorrow for the human lives lost during the war and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The United States emphasizes the need for an early cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the aggressor. At the same time, Russia has already introduced an amendment demanding to focus on "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," which reflects the Kremlin's position on key aspects of the war.