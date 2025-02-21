How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13514 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 36960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 24969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89162 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111197 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116457 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145685 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115071 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169305 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 23196 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 44602 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 70592 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102139 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 34005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 36960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105110 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136744 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131038 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133011 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161643 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141117 views
How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

Kyiv  •  UNN

 242120 views

A detailed guide to growing strawberries at home all year round. Tips on choosing varieties, creating optimal conditions, and caring for plants to get a delicious harvest.

The taste of strawberries is associated with warm summer days, but what if you don't have the opportunity to grow these berries outdoors? Don't worry! With proper care and optimal conditions, strawberries can grow right in your home, giving you fresh fruit all year round. 

In this article, UNN shares tips on how to grow strawberries at home, which varieties are best suited for this, and when you can enjoy the harvest.

When to plant strawberries 

Image

You can grow strawberries indoors at any time of the year, as you are not dependent on weather conditions. However, it is recommended to sow strawberries for seedlings in late February or early March. It is important to do this process on time, because if you do it later, there is a chance that strawberries will not begin to bear fruit until next year. 

But are all strawberry varieties suitable for growing at home?

For growing at home, remontant strawberry varieties that produce several harvests a year are particularly suitable. Alpine varieties are recommended because they grow compactly, take up less space, and produce small but very tasty berries with a rich flavor. One of the popular varieties is heirloom pineapple, which has a sweet flavor with hints of pineapple.

You should also pay attention to the seascape and albion varieties, which produce larger berries than the alpine varieties but require more space. They are also suitable for growing in containers.

Neutral varieties that are not dependent on daylight hours are also great for growing indoors, as they produce fruit at any time of the year.

Preparing for the season: when to sow seeds for a better harvest10.02.25, 18:01 • 102683 views

Care requirements

1. Temperature

Strawberries need room temperature for normal growth. The optimum temperature for growing strawberries is around 21 degrees Celsius, with slight fluctuations.

2. Lighting

Strawberries love a lot of light. For best results, you should use additional growth lamps indoors to provide the plant with 12-14 hours of light per day. Insufficient lighting is one of the biggest mistakes when growing strawberries indoors.

3. Water

Strawberries also like regular watering, but it's important not to get too carried away with it so as not to flood the plant. The water should be well drained to avoid rotting of the root collar. Plants can be watered once a week, depending on soil moisture.

Monitor the soil moisture by checking it with your finger every few days and adjust the watering schedule accordingly.

Image

Strawberries prefer well-drained soil. At home, a universal loamy plant mix is best. The soil should not be too clayey or heavy. It also needs to be fertile, but loamy - almost soft. 

Sowing calendar for February 2025: when to plant and when to wait31.01.25, 08:30 • 53222 views

Reproduction

When strawberries begin to ripen, they have a natural tendency to reproduce by releasing tendrils that form new shoots. In a container, these shoots can stretch out and hang down, trying to reach the ground. But don't worry - you can use them to increase the number of plants. 

Prepare several new containers with well-drained soil to transplant these sprouts. They will remain attached to the mother plant at first, but will eventually take root in the new pots. After a few weeks, you will see the new plants start to grow, and when they bloom (after about a month), you can separate them from the main bush. If necessary, cut off the shoots for easy transplanting or to create individual plants. This method allows you to safely propagate the plants and increase the amount of harvest without having to buy new seedlings.

Image

Harvesting

Strawberries ripen about a month after flowering. One of the main signs that the berries are ready to pick  is their deep red color.

To harvest berries, carefully tear off or cut the fruit, leaving about half an inch of stem next to the berry. Avoid damaging the plant as this can affect future growth and yield.

Cucumbers continue to rise in price in Ukraine: the reason is named15.02.25, 13:51 • 104884 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

