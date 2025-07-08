Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought

The man killed in a car by an unknown shooter in Kyiv this morning was a 48-year-old man whose identity has been established; the attacker is still being sought, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The identity of the deceased has been established - he is a 48-year-old local resident. The police continue to work at the scene, operational and search measures are underway to identify and detain the person involved in committing a particularly serious crime. - reported the police.

The punishment for intentional murder is up to fifteen years of imprisonment, the police noted.

In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought