Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a 48-year-old local resident was shot dead in a car. Police are establishing the identity of the attacker and conducting operational and search measures.
The man killed in a car by an unknown shooter in Kyiv this morning was a 48-year-old man whose identity has been established; the attacker is still being sought, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
The identity of the deceased has been established - he is a 48-year-old local resident. The police continue to work at the scene, operational and search measures are underway to identify and detain the person involved in committing a particularly serious crime.
The punishment for intentional murder is up to fifteen years of imprisonment, the police noted.
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought08.07.25, 08:19 • 1395 views