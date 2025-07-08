In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought

In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man dead in a parked car in the morning; police have opened a criminal case for intentional homicide and are searching for the shooter, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A report of a shooting in the Desnianskyi district was received by the police today around 7 AM.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily found out that an unknown person approached a car parked on the street, in which a man was sitting, fired a weapon, and then fled. The victim died from the gunshot wound he sustained - the police reported.

Currently, law enforcement officers, including cynologists, are working at the scene.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional homicide.

"Measures are being taken to identify and apprehend the assailant," the police emphasized.

