Gunman who shot at volunteer's car in Kyiv detained, explained revenge for being "cut off" by car - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Kyiv police detained a man who shot at a volunteer's Ford car in Podilskyi district on June 30. No one was injured in the incident; the detainee explained it as an act of revenge.

Gunman who shot at volunteer's car in Kyiv detained, explained revenge for being "cut off" by car - police

In Kyiv, a man was detained for shooting at a volunteer's car, an act he explained as revenge for the car "cutting him off," reported the Main Department of the National Police in the capital on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of June 30 in the Podilskyi district.

"A woman contacted the police, stating that she was driving a Ford car with her minor son when an unknown man on a bicycle fired a shot towards her vehicle and fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting," the police reported.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a woman with her son was in the car, who reported that she had not had any conflict with this man and could not explain the reasons for his actions.

Law enforcement officers, as stated, "located the 46-year-old shooter, whom investigators detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and seized material evidence - a revolver."

"Explaining his actions, the man stated that a car allegedly 'cut him off' while he was riding a bicycle, and in this way, he decided to get revenge," the police reported.

"It turned out that another white car did not slow down near a puddle and splashed the man with water. The cyclist hit the car with his hand, and then began to catch up with it. After some time, the man caught up with a white car, but not the one that had splashed him, and fired a shot at the car," the prosecutor's office said.

Based on this fact, the police are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

According to the prosecutor's office, the detained person is being prepared for a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, war veteran, volunteer Victoria Dvoretska reported that in Kyiv, an unknown person on a bicycle on June 30 opened fire on a car in which she was with her son.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
