Cucumbers continue to rise in price in Ukraine: the reason is named

Prices for greenhouse cucumbers on the Ukrainian market continue to rise for the second week in a row. One of the reasons for the rise in price is a reduction in the supply of imported products this week. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the daily monitoring of the project EastFruit.

Cucumbers are currently on sale for 90-130 UAH/kg ($2.15-3.11/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the offered batches. This is on average 13% more expensive than at the end of the previous business week.

Despite a gradual increase in the supply of local cucumbers on the market, prices for these products are mostly rising, EastFruit notes .

Market participants say that these trends are primarily due to the rise in price of imported products from Turkey and the low supply of vegetables from local greenhouses. It is noted that the supply of imported products is quite irregular, which allows sellers to increasingly revise prices for their products upward.

EastFruit notes that under the current circumstances, Ukrainian importers are now able to sell cucumbers at an average of 10% more expensive than in the same period last year.

