Cucumbers continue to rise in price in Ukraine: the reason is named

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116891 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100940 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113054 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152970 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109733 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85004 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51922 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79734 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116892 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143657 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176010 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134114 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136020 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164295 views
Cucumbers continue to rise in price in Ukraine: the reason is named

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104936 views

Greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine have risen in price to 90-130 UAH/kg due to a reduction in imports from Turkey. Local producers offer small volumes of products, which has led to a 10% increase in prices compared to last year.

Prices for greenhouse cucumbers on the Ukrainian market continue to rise for the second week in a row. One of the reasons for the rise in price is a reduction in the supply of imported products this week. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the daily monitoring of the project EastFruit

Cucumbers are currently on sale for 90-130 UAH/kg ($2.15-3.11/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the offered batches. This is on average 13% more expensive than at the end of the previous business week.

Despite a gradual increase in the supply of local cucumbers on the market, prices for these products are mostly rising, EastFruit notes . 

Preparing for the season: when to sow seeds for a better harvest10.02.25, 18:01 • 102730 views

Market participants say that these trends are primarily due to the rise in price of imported products from Turkey and the low supply of vegetables from local greenhouses. It is noted that the supply of imported products is quite irregular, which allows sellers to increasingly revise prices for their products upward.

EastFruit notes that under the current circumstances, Ukrainian importers are now able to sell cucumbers at an average of 10% more expensive than in the same period last year.

Tomatoes have fallen in price in Ukraine: what is the reason for the decline in prices14.02.25, 13:18 • 51127 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyAgronomy news
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

