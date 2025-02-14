Tomatoes have fallen in price in Ukraine: what is the reason for the decline in prices

This week, prices for imported tomatoes from Turkey fell by an average of 14% in Ukraine. The main reason for this was the low interest of wholesale companies and retailers in purchasing these products. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, UNN reports.

"Today, Ukrainian importers are offering Turkish tomatoes for sale at 75-90 UAH/kg ($1.79-2.15/kg), depending on the quality and volume of lots, which is on average 14% cheaper than at the end of last week," the report says.

The market is currently experiencing a significant supply of imported tomatoes, while demand remains low. This leads to the accumulation of unsold products in warehouses, forcing sellers to reduce prices to boost sales.

During the week, supplies of Turkish tomatoes continued to grow, causing the market to become oversupplied. Due to slow sales, most wholesalers and retailers reduced purchases, replenishing stocks only after the previous batches were sold.

At the same time, current prices for imported tomatoes in Ukraine are still 10% higher than in the same period last year.

Market experts say that if sales do not pick up in the near future, the price decline may continue until the end of February.

