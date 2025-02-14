Tomatoes have fallen in price in Ukraine: what is the reason for the decline in prices

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18258 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59492 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82290 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119263 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101477 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113122 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116763 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154569 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96200 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64359 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33801 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95744 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145080 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177361 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56359 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95628 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134653 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136558 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164754 views
Tomatoes have fallen in price in Ukraine: what is the reason for the decline in prices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51137 views

Prices for imported tomatoes from Turkey have dropped to 75-90 UAH/kg due to weak demand and stockpiling. Experts predict a further decline in prices by the end of February if sales do not increase.

This week, prices for imported tomatoes from Turkey fell by an average of 14% in Ukraine. The main reason for this was the low interest of wholesale companies and retailers in purchasing these products. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, Ukrainian importers are offering Turkish tomatoes for sale at 75-90 UAH/kg ($1.79-2.15/kg), depending on the quality and volume of lots, which is on average 14% cheaper than at the end of last week," the report says.

The market is currently experiencing a significant supply of imported tomatoes, while demand remains low. This leads to the accumulation of unsold products in warehouses, forcing sellers to reduce prices to boost sales.

During the week, supplies of Turkish tomatoes continued to grow, causing the market to become oversupplied. Due to slow sales, most wholesalers and retailers reduced purchases, replenishing stocks only after the previous batches were sold.

At the same time, current prices for imported tomatoes in Ukraine are still 10% higher than in the same period last year.

Market experts say that if sales do not pick up in the near future, the price decline may continue until the end of February.

Recall

The First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky statedthat he sees no prerequisites for significant changes in food prices until the new harvest. According to him, prices for dairy products are expected to remain stable and possibly decline in the next 4-5 months.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyAgronomy news
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

