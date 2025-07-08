Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate

In Mexico, a truck carrying 33 tons of gold and silver concentrate belonging to Grupo Minero Bacis was robbed. The stolen cargo was estimated to be worth millions of dollars, and the attack itself lasted an hour and a half, UNN reports, citing El Economista.

It is noted that armed criminals blocked the transport with two cars, took the driver and security hostage for an hour and a half, after which they stole the trailer with the valuable cargo heading to the port of Manzanillo.

After their release, the victims reported the incident to the National Guard at the Chapala checkpoint, where it was confirmed that no personnel were injured. - the article says.

It is indicated that despite the truck itself being found later, the trailer attached to it disappeared without a trace. Currently, there is no information about the whereabouts of the cargo.

