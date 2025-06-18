Largest jewelry heist in US history: 7 Californians charged with stealing jewelry

Seven men aged 30 to 60, stole dozens of bags filled with jewelry worth $100 million right in front of the guards.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Seven Californians have been charged in connection with what U.S. federal prosecutors on Tuesday called the largest jewelry heist in United States history.

The robbery remained a mystery in California for nearly three years after a Brinks truck carrying jewelry was robbed at a remote stop when one driver was asleep in the cab and the other was having dinner.

Like in an action movie - how exactly 7 defendants stole 100 million dollars

The investigation found out how the thieves committed a brazen robbery in 2022 south of San Francisco, stealing precious stones and luxury watches from a car.

It is noted that the suspects followed the truck as it left a jewelry exhibition near San Francisco with 73 bags. According to court documents, when the truck was parked at a stop in Lebec, California, - it was the next morning, after the start of the "special operation", the defendants managed to steal 24 bags.

The robbery was discovered when the driver returned to the car and saw that the external lock was missing.

However, the indictment does not specify how the thieves gained access to the truck.

Who is being talked about in the case of the "biggest jewelry robbery"

The following is currently known.

On June 11, 7 men were charged with two counts:

conspiracy to commit theft of interstate and international cargo;

theft of interstate and international cargo.

The defendants were identified as:

Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 31 years old. Hasael Padilla Resto, 36 years old. Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig, 41 years old. Victor Hugo Valencia Solorzano, 60 years old. Jorge Enrique Alban, 33 years old. Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, 42 years old. Eduardo Macias Ibarra, 36 years old.

Five men were also charged with two counts:

conspiracy to obstruct trade by robbery;

obstruction of trade by robbery.

This is reported by the prosecutor's office.

Two of the men are expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.

Supplement

Gerry Kroll, a lawyer representing some of the jewelers whose goods were stolen, told the BBC he did not know how much jewelry had been recovered.

It is unclear whether the suspects have lawyers who would speak on their behalf.

