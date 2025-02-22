Ukraine-US agreement on rare earth minerals will not be signed today - source

The agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the use of subsoil will not be signed today, as the media reported the day before. This was reported by UNN with reference to a source.

There are no authorized Americans in Kyiv right now, so it is incorrect to even talk about a possible signing, - the source said.

The source also said that Ukraine has offered the American side to come to Washington to talk about signing the agreement.

When asked whether the US refused or was considering the offer, the interlocutor replied: “They are considering it.

Context

The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources , reportedthat an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the use of subsoil may be signed this Saturday, February 22.

According to the newspaper's sources, the deal is not yet finalized, but negotiations are approaching the final stage. It is not yet known when the document will be signed, but all indications are that it may happen in the coming days.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers on minerals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is disappointed with Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal.

Michael Volz said that it is possible to resolve relations between Trump and Zelensky despite recent criticism.

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an “improved” version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine held lengthy talks on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the minerals talks are at a “crucial point.

On February 21 , US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.