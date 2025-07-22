Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM • 2098 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 10201 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 16452 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 18103 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 17177 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM • 28236 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 54552 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 93976 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM • 45860 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 52659 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 26842 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72860 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76291 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 93976 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126066 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yorgos Lanthimos
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148864 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242366 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256386 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251645 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250306 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

An enemy UAV of the "Chernika" type was recorded hitting the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Currently, there are no casualties or destruction.

Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor

Kharkiv came under attack from an enemy drone, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV of the "chernika" type arrived in the Industrial district. At this moment - no casualties, no destruction

- wrote Terekhov.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, two people were injured: an 84-year-old woman was injured in Kupyansk; a 67-year-old woman was injured in Ivano-Shyichyne. As a result of an explosion on an unknown object in the village of Verbivka, Balakliia community, a 29-year-old man was injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region yesterday: 24 "Geran-2" type UAVs; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type being established).

According to information from the Izium City Military Administration, "today the enemy attacked the city of Izium." "According to preliminary information, two hits were recorded as a result of the UAV attack. A warehouse facility that is currently not in use was hit. As a result, a fire broke out. There is currently no information about casualties," the Military Administration reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9