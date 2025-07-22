Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor

Kharkiv came under attack from an enemy drone, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV of the "chernika" type arrived in the Industrial district. At this moment - no casualties, no destruction - wrote Terekhov.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during the past day, 7 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, two people were injured: an 84-year-old woman was injured in Kupyansk; a 67-year-old woman was injured in Ivano-Shyichyne. As a result of an explosion on an unknown object in the village of Verbivka, Balakliia community, a 29-year-old man was injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region yesterday: 24 "Geran-2" type UAVs; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type being established).

According to information from the Izium City Military Administration, "today the enemy attacked the city of Izium." "According to preliminary information, two hits were recorded as a result of the UAV attack. A warehouse facility that is currently not in use was hit. As a result, a fire broke out. There is currently no information about casualties," the Military Administration reported.