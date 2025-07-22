Court arrested father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov

Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, in custody, reports UNN.

The court applied a pre-trial restraint measure in the form of detention until September 16 to the suspect Magamedrasulov.

The session was held in camera.

Prior to this, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court remanded in custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of one of NABU's territorial detective departments, who is suspected of aiding Russia.

The SBU stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but his son did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law.

Recall

In total, SBU, SBI, and Prosecutor General's Office employees conducted over 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of NABU's territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia.

He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khristenko.

Also, a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of confidential information leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.