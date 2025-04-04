Bongbong Marcos

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7458 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15108 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56178 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114902 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377983 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212488 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243537 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119196 views

02:15 PM • 119196 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199060 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377960 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248147 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248147 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301986 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10581 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35870 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120523 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Bongbong Marcos

The United States and the Philippines conducted large-scale exercises off the coast of China

The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.

News of the World • January 19, 12:55 PM • 31051 views

Mass evacuation continues in the Philippines after volcanic eruption

A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.

News of the World • December 10, 05:16 AM • 17727 views

A Russian submarine was found near the Philippines: the president of the island country expressed concern

A Philippine Navy frigate has discovered the Russian submarine UFA 490 80 nautical miles off the coast. The president of the Philippines expressed concern about the presence of the boat in the exclusive economic zone of the country.

News of the World • December 2, 09:17 AM • 16350 views

The US and the Philippines signed a new military agreement - what will it change in the region?

The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.

News of the World • November 18, 10:43 AM • 16284 views

China summons Philippine ambassador over new maritime laws: what's going on

China protested the Philippines' signing of new laws on maritime zones and archipelagic routes. Beijing believes that these laws threaten stability in the region and violate the status of disputed territories.

News of the World • November 8, 10:52 PM • 20703 views

US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

American and Philippine forces sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during a large-scale joint military exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat operations with an enemy ship.

News of the World • May 9, 05:25 PM • 53212 views

The naval confrontation in the East Sea is intensifying: Philippines strengthens security, China says violations

The Philippines has ordered a maritime security beef-up to counter the challenges of territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea amid escalating tensions and mutual accusations.

News of the World • April 1, 10:00 AM • 23319 views

The Philippines announces countermeasures against China, it is about protecting the sovereignty of the island country

The Philippines will take countermeasures against "dangerous attacks" by Chinese ships and is negotiating with allies to protect its sovereignty in the South China Sea dispute.

News of the World • March 28, 11:56 AM • 24834 views

Ex-President of the Philippines threatens to secede territory in the south of the country, but the government promises to protect sovereignty

The Philippine Defense Minister has vowed to defend the country's sovereignty against threats of secession from the southern island of Mindanao by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

News of the World • February 5, 08:58 AM • 22916 views

Vietnam and the Philippines sign an agreement on security in the South China Sea

Vietnam and the Philippines signed a maritime cooperation agreement on Tuesday to help better manage conflicts amid threats from China in the South China Sea.

News of the World • January 31, 05:34 AM • 23312 views