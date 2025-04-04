Bongbong Marcos

The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.
A powerful eruption of the Kanlaon volcano began in the Philippines, causing a mass evacuation of 87,000 people. The authorities declared a danger zone within a 6 km radius and raised the alert level to the third level.
A Philippine Navy frigate has discovered the Russian submarine UFA 490 80 nautical miles off the coast. The president of the Philippines expressed concern about the presence of the boat in the exclusive economic zone of the country.
The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.
China protested the Philippines' signing of new laws on maritime zones and archipelagic routes. Beijing believes that these laws threaten stability in the region and violate the status of disputed territories.
American and Philippine forces sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during a large-scale joint military exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat operations with an enemy ship.
The Philippines has ordered a maritime security beef-up to counter the challenges of territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea amid escalating tensions and mutual accusations.
The Philippines will take countermeasures against "dangerous attacks" by Chinese ships and is negotiating with allies to protect its sovereignty in the South China Sea dispute.
The Philippine Defense Minister has vowed to defend the country's sovereignty against threats of secession from the southern island of Mindanao by former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Vietnam and the Philippines signed a maritime cooperation agreement on Tuesday to help better manage conflicts amid threats from China in the South China Sea.