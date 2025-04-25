Trump and his wife flew to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania flew from Washington aboard Air Force One to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The US President is one of many foreign dignitaries who will travel to the Vatican for the service tomorrow, including his predecessor Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Other notable people who will be present:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer;

Prince William;

President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva;

President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.;

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier

UNN wrote that more than 100 delegations from all over the world are arriving in Rome, the Italian capital, to pay tribute to the deceased Pope Francis. The official presence of 10 members of royal families, 50 heads of state, as well as numerous ministers and ambassadors of various countries has been confirmed. The pontiff's funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning.