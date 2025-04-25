Unprecedented security measures: about 3,000 law enforcement officers will be on duty during the Pope's funeral

$41.690.02
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12217 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21942 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27458 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26885 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33836 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67662 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55827 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89904 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86247 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98199 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 44887 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40093 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 17432 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 22047 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 10935 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 27459 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67662 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 124483 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 289975 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 179678 views
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40165 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37971 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 45332 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76756 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105904 views
Unprecedented security measures: about 3,000 law enforcement officers will be on duty during the Pope's funeral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

During the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, there will be large-scale security measures. Three thousand law enforcement officers will patrol the streets, and drones and snipers will monitor from the air.

Unprecedented security measures: about 3,000 law enforcement officers will be on duty during the Pope's funeral
www.vaticannews.va

During the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, large-scale security measures will be implemented: from patrolling the streets by three thousand law enforcement officers to aerial surveillance using drones and sniper watch. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to a source, about two thousand local police officers and a thousand officers of national security forces are preparing to be involved in the protection of the Pope's burial ceremony, which will be attended by fifty world leaders and dozens of ministers. The streets around the Vatican will be closed to traffic on Saturday.

"Security measures will include patrols on the Tiber, drones, an army device to neutralize enemy flying objects and snipers," a police source told Reuters.

It is expected that about 200,000 people, including high-ranking officials, will attend the Pope's funeral in total. This will create a kind of challenge for the city authorities.

"The most difficult aspect is the arrival of many high-ranking people from all over the world who will gather in Rome to go to one point," said Roberto Massucci, head of the Roman police.

In addition, most delegations will go to Rome on their own planes, which will create an additional problem for the authorities of the Italian capital. The fact is that on April 21, the day of the death of the Pope, flights over Rome will be prohibited.

According to the publication, the head of the Roman police said that instead of the two city airports of Fiumicino and Ciampino, the military airport of Pratica di Mare, south of Rome, will be used if necessary.

"Some delegations will want to stay in Rome for a while, others, the vast majority of whom we are currently registering, will leave immediately after the funeral," said Fabio Ciciliano, head of the national civil protection department, emphasizing the complexity of processing such a number of arrivals and departures.

"The national railway company will also add about 260,000 seats to its trains to the capital," the Civil Protection Department told Reuters.

Earlier

UNN wrote that more than 100 delegations from all over the world are arriving in Rome, the Italian capital, to pay tribute to the deceased Pope Francis. The official presence of 10 members of royal families, 50 heads of state, as well as numerous ministers and ambassadors from various countries has been confirmed. The pontiff's funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Rome
Pope Francis
Italy
Vatican City
