During the traditional meeting at the White House, Melania Trump did not present a gift to Jill Biden, unlike in 2017. The Trumps and Bidens exchanged greetings and handshakes.
President-elect Trump and incumbent President Biden left the White House after a 35-minute meeting. The political opponents traveled to the Capitol in the same limousine as per tradition.
Joe Biden posted a photo with his wife Jill at the White House before handing over power. Before the inauguration, the presidential couple will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea.
U. S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife attend a service at St. John's Church before his inauguration. After the service, the Trumps are scheduled to meet with current President Biden and the First Lady at the White House.
The granddaughter of the US President Naomi Biden gave birth to a boy weighing 4. 6 kg in Los Angeles. The baby was named William Brannon Neal IV, and the presidential couple has already visited the newborn in the hospital.
The US State Department has released a declaration of gifts to the Biden family from world leaders. The most expensive was a $20,000 diamond from the Indian prime minister, and a $2.4,000 collage from Zelenskyy.
Joe Biden and the first lady will watch the election results from the residence with their aides. Polls show equal support for Trump and Harris in key states.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U. S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting was also attended by the leaders' wives, Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden.
President Biden will not attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Ehmhoff will lead the U.S. delegations at the opening and closing ceremonies, respectively.
Biden is wavering between accepting the potential consequences of his poor debate performance and rejecting any thought of dropping out of the 2024 presidential race amid calls for changes in his campaign from family members.
Beijing will send a new pair of giant pandas named Bao Li and Qing Bao to The Washington National Zoo in the United States as part of a 10-year agreement marking a new era of "panda diplomacy" between the two superpowers.
In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.
The U. S. Supreme Court has refused to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in the Colorado primary, allowing him to be on the ballot on Super Tuesday.
Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.
A car collides with a parked SUV in President Joe Biden's motorcade outside his campaign office in Wilmington; the president and first lady are safe.