We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14244 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25264 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62867 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210793 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120932 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309028 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213449 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244064 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

During the traditional meeting at the White House, Melania Trump did not present a gift to Jill Biden, unlike in 2017. The Trumps and Bidens exchanged greetings and handshakes.

News of the World • January 20, 05:06 PM • 29320 views

Trump arrived at the Capitol before the inauguration. He rode in the same car as Biden

President-elect Trump and incumbent President Biden left the White House after a 35-minute meeting. The political opponents traveled to the Capitol in the same limousine as per tradition.

Politics • January 20, 03:58 PM • 35680 views

Another selfies for the road: Biden took a photo with his wife before leaving the US presidency

Joe Biden posted a photo with his wife Jill at the White House before handing over power. Before the inauguration, the presidential couple will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea.

News of the World • January 20, 02:46 PM • 23226 views

Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service

U. S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife attend a service at St. John's Church before his inauguration. After the service, the Trumps are scheduled to meet with current President Biden and the First Lady at the White House.

News of the World • January 20, 01:56 PM • 22363 views

US President Biden becomes a great-grandfather

The granddaughter of the US President Naomi Biden gave birth to a boy weighing 4. 6 kg in Los Angeles. The baby was named William Brannon Neal IV, and the presidential couple has already visited the newborn in the hospital.

Society • January 9, 03:46 AM • 108329 views

Collage from Zelensky worth 2,400 thousand dollars: Biden family unveils gift declaration

The US State Department has released a declaration of gifts to the Biden family from world leaders. The most expensive was a $20,000 diamond from the Indian prime minister, and a $2.4,000 collage from Zelenskyy.

Politics • January 3, 03:33 AM • 121893 views

Biden will watch the election of his successor from the White House residence

Joe Biden and the first lady will watch the election results from the residence with their aides. Polls show equal support for Trump and Harris in key states.

News of the World • November 5, 04:53 PM • 19770 views

The Zelenskys met with Biden and his wife

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U. S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting was also attended by the leaders' wives, Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden.

Politics • September 26, 04:04 PM • 18327 views

Biden will not go to the Olympics in Paris: who will lead the US delegation at the opening ceremony

President Biden will not attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Ehmhoff will lead the U.S. delegations at the opening and closing ceremonies, respectively.

News of the World • July 12, 02:27 PM • 20152 views

Biden wavers between acquiescence and defiance amid calls for change after debate loss

Biden is wavering between accepting the potential consequences of his poor debate performance and rejecting any thought of dropping out of the 2024 presidential race amid calls for changes in his campaign from family members.

News of the World • July 4, 06:48 AM • 15980 views

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

Beijing will send a new pair of giant pandas named Bao Li and Qing Bao to The Washington National Zoo in the United States as part of a 10-year agreement marking a new era of "panda diplomacy" between the two superpowers.

News of the World • May 29, 02:05 PM • 20357 views

Biden and his wife earned $620 thousand last year

In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Economy • April 16, 02:35 AM • 27528 views

US Supreme Court leaves Trump on Colorado ballot

The U. S. Supreme Court has refused to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in the Colorado primary, allowing him to be on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

News of the World • March 4, 03:40 PM • 22737 views

Biden's wife calls Trump a threat to women

Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.

News of the World • March 3, 03:30 AM • 31396 views

A car crashes into President Joe Biden's motorcade

A car collides with a parked SUV in President Joe Biden's motorcade outside his campaign office in Wilmington; the president and first lady are safe.

Politics • December 18, 03:30 AM • 102668 views