Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102792 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111079 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135751 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104617 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103864 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123139 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118310 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60263 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102792 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135751 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158994 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60220 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118303 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141285 views
Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29195 views

During the traditional meeting at the White House, Melania Trump did not present a gift to Jill Biden, unlike in 2017. The Trumps and Bidens exchanged greetings and handshakes.

Joe and Jill Biden welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House for a traditional exchange on the eve of the Republican inauguration ceremony.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AP.

Melania Trump arrives with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.

Image

Despite the fact that Biden received Trump, Melania did not seem to give Jill Biden a gift. Melania and Trump greeted Biden and even shook hands with the president as he walked down the White House steps.

Image

For reference

Gift exchanges are not part of the official inauguration day program, but Mrs. Trump showed up in 2017 with a familiar blue Tiffany box and presented it to then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

It was a bit awkward because Mrs. Obama had no one to give the gift box to. In the end, President Barack Obama took the gift from his wife and returned to the house with it. Later, Mrs. Obama said that the gift was a beautiful photo frame.

AddendumAddendum

Why didn't Melania offer Jill the same gift?

This time, it seems that Melania did not offer Jill the same gift or any gift, as she arrived at the White House empty-handed. It is not yet known if she offered Jill anything behind the scenes.

Trump's inauguration ceremony begins: thunderous applause and a kiss with Melania20.01.25, 19:00 • 37738 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
barack-obamaBarack Obama
jill-bidenJill Biden
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

