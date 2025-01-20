Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

Joe and Jill Biden welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House for a traditional exchange on the eve of the Republican inauguration ceremony.

Melania Trump arrives with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.

Despite the fact that Biden received Trump, Melania did not seem to give Jill Biden a gift. Melania and Trump greeted Biden and even shook hands with the president as he walked down the White House steps.

Gift exchanges are not part of the official inauguration day program, but Mrs. Trump showed up in 2017 with a familiar blue Tiffany box and presented it to then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

It was a bit awkward because Mrs. Obama had no one to give the gift box to. In the end, President Barack Obama took the gift from his wife and returned to the house with it. Later, Mrs. Obama said that the gift was a beautiful photo frame.

Why didn't Melania offer Jill the same gift?

This time, it seems that Melania did not offer Jill the same gift or any gift, as she arrived at the White House empty-handed. It is not yet known if she offered Jill anything behind the scenes.

