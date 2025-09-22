"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, during the presentation of her new film "Couture" at a film festival in Spain, stated that she does not recognize the United States and called everything that restricts freedom of speech "dangerous." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

She appeared on the red carpet in a black dress with a deep neckline. The actress has long been outspoken on political and international issues, but her latest expressed opinion caused a strong reaction online.

"Anything, anywhere, that divides or restricts personal expression and freedoms, I consider very dangerous," Jolie said.

"I don't recognize my country right now. I've always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my worldview are equal and unified. I think these are such serious times right now that we need to be careful and not say anything lightly. So I will be careful at the press conference... But these are very, very difficult times right now." - added the actress, speaking about political instability in the United States.

One X user wrote: "I'm so glad she's not part of this country, as she lives far from it."

"She's absolutely right," another disagreed.

Another added: "No sensible person cares what she thinks or feels. She showed her true self."

Since 2001, Jolie has worked with the UN and from 2012 to 2022 served as a special envoy for refugee assistance. In 2018, the actress hinted at entering politics, stating that she "will always go where she is needed."

"I don't know if I'm suited for politics... but I also joked that I don't know if I have any skeletons left in my closet," she said.

"I can also work with governments. So I'm in a very interesting position to be able to do a lot without having a position and without having anything to do with me or my politics," Jolie said, referring to her work with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner.

In September 2021, the actress visited the White House to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Two years later, the Oscar winner joined then-US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner honoring the President of South Korea.

Jolie condemned Donald Trump's policies during his first presidency. In her article for The New York Times, she wrote: "We must never allow our values to become collateral damage in the search for greater security."

"Closing doors to refugees or discriminating against them is not our way, and it does not make us safer."

Meanwhile, Jolie's father, Jon Voight, is known as one of Trump's biggest supporters in Hollywood. Trump awarded Voight the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal during his first presidency.

Voight previously criticized Jolie's support for Palestine in comments to Variety.

"She has fallen victim to propaganda. She has been influenced by anti-Semites. Angie has a connection to the UN, and she liked to speak out in defense of refugees. But these people are not refugees," he said.

