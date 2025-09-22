"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US

$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19523 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 16218 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 25080 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 19327 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 30928 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46471 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55423 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61099 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57586 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Actress Angelina Jolie stated that she does not recognize the US due to political instability and called anything that restricts freedom of speech dangerous. She expressed her opinion during the presentation of the film "Couture" in Spain.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, during the presentation of her new film "Couture" at a film festival in Spain, stated that she does not recognize the United States and called everything that restricts freedom of speech "dangerous." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

She appeared on the red carpet in a black dress with a deep neckline. The actress has long been outspoken on political and international issues, but her latest expressed opinion caused a strong reaction online.

"Anything, anywhere, that divides or restricts personal expression and freedoms, I consider very dangerous," Jolie said.

"I don't recognize my country right now. I've always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my worldview are equal and unified. I think these are such serious times right now that we need to be careful and not say anything lightly. So I will be careful at the press conference... But these are very, very difficult times right now."

- added the actress, speaking about political instability in the United States.

One X user wrote: "I'm so glad she's not part of this country, as she lives far from it."

"She's absolutely right," another disagreed.

Another added: "No sensible person cares what she thinks or feels. She showed her true self."

Addition

Since 2001, Jolie has worked with the UN and from 2012 to 2022 served as a special envoy for refugee assistance. In 2018, the actress hinted at entering politics, stating that she "will always go where she is needed."

"I don't know if I'm suited for politics... but I also joked that I don't know if I have any skeletons left in my closet," she said.

"I can also work with governments. So I'm in a very interesting position to be able to do a lot without having a position and without having anything to do with me or my politics," Jolie said, referring to her work with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner.

In September 2021, the actress visited the White House to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Two years later, the Oscar winner joined then-US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner honoring the President of South Korea.

Jolie condemned Donald Trump's policies during his first presidency. In her article for The New York Times, she wrote: "We must never allow our values to become collateral damage in the search for greater security."

"Closing doors to refugees or discriminating against them is not our way, and it does not make us safer."

Meanwhile, Jolie's father, Jon Voight, is known as one of Trump's biggest supporters in Hollywood. Trump awarded Voight the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal during his first presidency.

Voight previously criticized Jolie's support for Palestine in comments to Variety.

"She has fallen victim to propaganda. She has been influenced by anti-Semites. Angie has a connection to the UN, and she liked to speak out in defense of refugees. But these people are not refugees," he said.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
