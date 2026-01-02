$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 2960 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 43724 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 69036 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 54638 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52015 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 171290 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 167929 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56236 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46557 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran offers foreign governments to buy weapons with cryptocurrency - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

This refers to advanced weapon systems, including ballistic missiles and drones, for cryptocurrency. This would allow Tehran to circumvent Western financial restrictions.

Iran offers foreign governments to buy weapons with cryptocurrency - FT

Iran has proposed selling modern weapons systems, including ballistic missiles, drones, and warships, to foreign governments for cryptocurrency. Tehran is thus attempting to use digital assets to circumvent Western financial restrictions, UNN reports, citing Financial Times.

Details

Iran's Ministry of Defense has stated its readiness to negotiate military contracts that allow payment in digital currencies, as well as through barter agreements and Iranian rials, according to promotional documents and payment terms.

This is one of the first known instances where a nation-state has publicly declared its willingness to accept cryptocurrency as payment for the export of strategic military equipment.

The move comes amid growing evidence that countries facing significant sanctions from the US and Europe are using cryptocurrency and other alternative financial channels to support trade in sensitive goods, the FT reports.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2024, Iran ranked 18th in the world in terms of arms exports, behind Norway and Australia.

US authorities have previously accused Iran of using digital assets to facilitate oil sales and move hundreds of millions of dollars. In September, the US Treasury Department sanctioned individuals who, according to the agency, were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for operating a "shadow banking" network that used cryptocurrencies to process payments on behalf of Tehran.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "action" if official Tehran killed protesters who came out due to the unstable economic situation in the country.

Even earlier, Trump stated: if Iran tries to build up its forces, Washington will "kick its ass".

Yevhen Ustimenko

