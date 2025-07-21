Shiloh Jolie and her alleged girlfriend were spotted passionately embracing in a car

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 2960 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10069 views
Almost a hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 12756 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 15349 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20286 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 35602 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 81514 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 80631 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 154890 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 149886 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast tooJuly 21, 12:57 AM • 15465 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 57332 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 38695 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 17928 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 15306 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 323411 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 244601 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 308853 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 325606 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 502581 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 75396 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 171630 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 191356 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 190925 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 193231 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News
Financial Times
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Shiloh Jolie and her alleged girlfriend were spotted passionately embracing in a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

19-year-old Shiloh Jolie and dancer Keoni Rose, who are reportedly living together, were photographed by paparazzi passionately embracing in a car in Studio City, California. An insider confirmed that the couple has been temporarily living together for the past few weeks.

Shiloh Jolie and her alleged girlfriend were spotted passionately embracing in a car

Angelina Jolie's 19-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie, who recently allegedly moved in with her girlfriend, dancer Keoni Rose, has found herself in the spotlight. Paparazzi captured the couple in a passionate embrace in a car. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Shiloh and her alleged girlfriend Keoni Rose were spotted together in Studio City, California, on Saturday. At one point, Angelina's 19-year-old daughter, who was wearing her red hoodie, got into a car with the Movement Talent Agency dancer, and they shared a passionate embrace.

As an insider told DailyMail last Thursday, "Shiloh and Keoni have temporarily moved in together over the past few weeks."

Exclusive photos from the publication, showing the shy couple embracing near their shared apartment in Los Angeles, confirmed this move.

Addition

The couple was first spotted together on May 26, shopping at Isabel Marant, two days after Shiloh performed an energetic dance number for Keoni Rose and Taco Suzuki during the launch of the French brand's capsule collection in Los Angeles, organized by Net-A-Porter.

It was at this event at Oliver House that Jolie's daughter first introduced herself under the stage name "Shi" - a new stage in her life after she dropped the Pitt surname more than a year ago, severing ties with her father.

Brad Pitt warmly recalled his daughter's talent for dancing in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight: "It brings tears to my eyes... I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two Left Feet myself. But I love it when kids find their own path and blossom."

Keoni Rose will soon travel to Washington for a preview of Veronica Mendonca's dance performance "pAges," which will take place at Kerry Hall STG at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle this Saturday.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale7/10/25, 8:43 PM • 72702 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9