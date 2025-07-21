Shiloh Jolie and her alleged girlfriend were spotted passionately embracing in a car

Angelina Jolie's 19-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie, who recently allegedly moved in with her girlfriend, dancer Keoni Rose, has found herself in the spotlight. Paparazzi captured the couple in a passionate embrace in a car. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Shiloh and her alleged girlfriend Keoni Rose were spotted together in Studio City, California, on Saturday. At one point, Angelina's 19-year-old daughter, who was wearing her red hoodie, got into a car with the Movement Talent Agency dancer, and they shared a passionate embrace.

As an insider told DailyMail last Thursday, "Shiloh and Keoni have temporarily moved in together over the past few weeks."

Exclusive photos from the publication, showing the shy couple embracing near their shared apartment in Los Angeles, confirmed this move.

Addition

The couple was first spotted together on May 26, shopping at Isabel Marant, two days after Shiloh performed an energetic dance number for Keoni Rose and Taco Suzuki during the launch of the French brand's capsule collection in Los Angeles, organized by Net-A-Porter.

It was at this event at Oliver House that Jolie's daughter first introduced herself under the stage name "Shi" - a new stage in her life after she dropped the Pitt surname more than a year ago, severing ties with her father.

Brad Pitt warmly recalled his daughter's talent for dancing in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight: "It brings tears to my eyes... I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two Left Feet myself. But I love it when kids find their own path and blossom."

Keoni Rose will soon travel to Washington for a preview of Veronica Mendonca's dance performance "pAges," which will take place at Kerry Hall STG at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle this Saturday.

