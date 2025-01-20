Trump arrived at the Capitol before the inauguration. He rode in the same car as Biden

US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrived at the Capitol ahead of his inauguration, reports UNN citing AP.

According to media reports, first lady Jill Biden and future first lady Melania Trump left the White House first.

They were followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, who left in a limousine for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

Afterward, President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump left the White House after spending about 35 minutes in a private meeting.

They got into a limousine and drove to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. It was less than two hours away.

Trump and Biden shared one car, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chairwoman of the bipartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Biden and Trump have been the most irreconcilable rivals for years. But the outgoing and incoming presidents who rode to the inauguration ceremony in the same car, following political tradition.