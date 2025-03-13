There are over 3,000 official millionaires in Ukraine: the youngest is only 3 years old

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

There are over 3,000 official millionaires in Ukraine: the youngest is only 3 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35957 views

In January-February 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared more than UAH 1 million in income, paying UAH 269.6 million in tax and UAH 44.6 million in military levy. The youngest millionaire is 3.5 years old, the oldest is 96.

There are over 3,000 official millionaires in Ukraine: the youngest is only 3 years old

In the first two months of 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared incomes exceeding UAH 1 million. This is reported by the State Tax Service, writes UNN.

3,186 citizens have already reported receiving income in 2024 in the amount of over UAH 1 million in January-February. The total amount of income declared by them is UAH 21.8 billion

- the statement said.

According to the information, these taxpayers have determined UAH 269.6 million of personal income tax and UAH 44.6 million of military tax to be paid to the budget.

The youngest "millionaire" in Ukraine is only 3.5 years old - his authorized person declared income in the form of inheritance or gift from persons who are not members of the family of the first or second degree of kinship. The oldest millionaire is a 96-year-old resident of Kyiv who received income from the sale of securities.

It is reported that 25 individuals independently declared tax liabilities of over UAH 1 million to be paid:

  • 6 people are residents of Kyiv;
    • 4 - Kyiv;
      • 3 - Transcarpathian;
        • 2 - residents of Sumy and Lviv;
          • 1 each - residents of Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Odesa and Kherson regions.

            Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations12.03.25, 11:25 • 15593 views

            In general, in two months of this year, citizens submitted more than 44,000 declarations, according to the results of which income in the amount of UAH 36.2 billion was declared. This is 62%, or UAH 13.9 billion more than in the same period last year

            - the State Tax Service notes.

            The most active in declaring their income were residents of Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

            The following was declared for payment to the budget:

            • personal income tax - UAH 436.9 million, which is 15%, or UAH 54.5 million more than in the same period last year;
              • military tax - UAH 80.3 million, which is 15%, or UAH 10.4 million more.

                In addition, more than 16,000 people declared the right to a tax discount, who will be reimbursed UAH 105.7 million from the budget.

                In February, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125.8 billion - the Ministry of Finance28.02.25, 18:47 • 24194 views

                Alina Volianska

                Alina Volianska

                SocietyEconomy
                Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
                Dnipro
                Lviv
                Kyiv
