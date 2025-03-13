There are over 3,000 official millionaires in Ukraine: the youngest is only 3 years old
Kyiv • UNN
In January-February 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared more than UAH 1 million in income, paying UAH 269.6 million in tax and UAH 44.6 million in military levy. The youngest millionaire is 3.5 years old, the oldest is 96.
In the first two months of 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared incomes exceeding UAH 1 million. This is reported by the State Tax Service, writes UNN.
3,186 citizens have already reported receiving income in 2024 in the amount of over UAH 1 million in January-February. The total amount of income declared by them is UAH 21.8 billion
According to the information, these taxpayers have determined UAH 269.6 million of personal income tax and UAH 44.6 million of military tax to be paid to the budget.
The youngest "millionaire" in Ukraine is only 3.5 years old - his authorized person declared income in the form of inheritance or gift from persons who are not members of the family of the first or second degree of kinship. The oldest millionaire is a 96-year-old resident of Kyiv who received income from the sale of securities.
It is reported that 25 individuals independently declared tax liabilities of over UAH 1 million to be paid:
- 6 people are residents of Kyiv;
- 4 - Kyiv;
- 3 - Transcarpathian;
- 2 - residents of Sumy and Lviv;
- 1 each - residents of Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Odesa and Kherson regions.
In general, in two months of this year, citizens submitted more than 44,000 declarations, according to the results of which income in the amount of UAH 36.2 billion was declared. This is 62%, or UAH 13.9 billion more than in the same period last year
The most active in declaring their income were residents of Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The following was declared for payment to the budget:
- personal income tax - UAH 436.9 million, which is 15%, or UAH 54.5 million more than in the same period last year;
- military tax - UAH 80.3 million, which is 15%, or UAH 10.4 million more.
In addition, more than 16,000 people declared the right to a tax discount, who will be reimbursed UAH 105.7 million from the budget.
