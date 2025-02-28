In February, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125.8 billion - the Ministry of Finance
Kyiv • UNN
In February 2025, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125.8 billion in taxes and fees. The largest revenues came from personal income tax with military duty (UAH 25.8 billion) and VAT (UAH 19.8 billion).
This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In February, the State Tax Service reportedly received UAH 75.6 billion in payments, includin
- UAH 25.8 billion in personal income tax and military duty;
- UAH 19.8 billion - value added tax (UAH 32.7 billion collected, UAH 12.9 billion refunded);
- UAH 15.2 billion - excise tax;
- UAH 11.0 billion - corporate income tax;
- UAH 2.5 billion in rent payments.
Payments from the State Customs Service amounted to UAH 44.2 billion.
In general, according to the latest data, as of February 2025, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 244.7 billion in taxes, fees and other payments. In addition, UAH 43.2 billion (as of February 27) was received in the form of unified social tax to the pension and social insurance funds
