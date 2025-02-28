New checks will be issued starting March 1: The Ministry of Finance explained what awaits business and consumers
The Ministry of Finance has postponed the introduction of new requirements for payment documents until March 1, 2025. The changes are related to the launch of the Electronic Alcohol and Tobacco Circulation System, and violators will face fines.
On March 1, 2025, new requirements for payment documents will come into force in Ukraine. The Ministry of Finance has extended the transition period until this date, giving businesses time to set up cash registers and software.
The said orders, in particular, extended the transition period until March 1, 2025, as the previous date from which the new requirements to the form and content of settlement documents were to be applied was January 1, 2025
The Ministry of Finance has met the needs of business and postponed the introduction of new forms of payment documents for two months. This will allow entrepreneurs to customize the operation of cash registers and software registrars of payment transactions.
In addition, according to the Law of Ukraine of June 29, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers is to launch the Electronic System for the Circulation of Alcohol, Tobacco and E-Cigarette Liquids in a test mode on March 1, 2025.
One of the data sources for this system will be new payment documents, which must contain a unique identifier or serial number of the electronic excise tax stamp.
UNN wrote that starting in 2025, sellers who issue fiscal checks in the old form will be fined 100% of the value of goods sold with violations, and the checks will be considered invalid.