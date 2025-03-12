Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations
Ruslan Kravchenko announced the simplification of tax invoice registration and the reduction in the number of blockages. Since the beginning of the year, almost 10,000 payers have been removed from the list of risky ones.
The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, held a meeting with representatives of business associations. Following the results, a number of issues were noted, regarding which the State Tax Service will conduct an analysis and develop the necessary solutions.
Held another meeting with representatives of business associations. We agreed on a monthly format for such a dialogue last time. The State Tax Service has become more open and much more effective.
As a result of the meeting with representatives of 28 business associations, a range of issues was outlined, regarding which the following actions are expected.
SCMCOR and removal of enterprises from the category of risky ones
According to the post of the head Ruslan Kravchenko, the State Tax Service already has positive feedback regarding the initiative to amend the mechanism for suspending the registration of tax invoices.
Together with business, we are interested in reducing the number of blockages and simplifying the registration procedure. We are already working on the proposals of the State Tax Service together with the Ministry of Finance.
Updated the directory of risk codes for taxpayers
Since the beginning of the year, almost 10,000 payers have been removed from the list of risky ones, in February the number of considered data tables increased by 64%, in February the number of suspended invoices decreased to 0.39%. That is, the change in the approaches of the State Tax Service in this issue also already has positive results,
Transfer pricing
In the context of this issue, the State Tax Service, together with the Ministry of Finance, has worked out answers to the most common questions. They developed an Algorithm of actions of territorial bodies of the State Tax Service during the analysis of compliance of the terms of controlled transactions for the export of agricultural products with the "arm's length" principle. Prepared a detailed description of the key aspects of the evaluation of such operations. We will send the materials to the territorial bodies of the State Tax Service for a unified approach.
Implementation of SAF-T UA
Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that the ICS "E-audit" test is already underway.
STS specialists have gained access to the demo version. Currently, 41 SAF-T files have already been submitted. We have created a communication platform to support payers. In addition, we provided all taxpayers with the opportunity to conduct through the "Electronic Cabinet".
They also discussed issues regarding the overfulfillment of budget revenues, the fight against illegal trade in excisable goods, the introduction of E-excise, and the strengthening of international cooperation on data exchange.
At regular meetings with Kravchenko, entrepreneurs raise issues, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the assignment of the status of risky enterprises, the non-execution of court decisions. To solve this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service. Among the nearest tasks that Kravchenko also outlined are the renewal of the personnel of the State Tax Service, improving the quality of administrative services and destroying "schemes", changing the situation with the execution of court decisions, active communication with the business community.
