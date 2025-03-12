Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170156 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107174 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343640 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145032 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196162 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124901 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86766 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11658 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24470 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12303 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21349 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160480 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21363 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24486 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38763 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47361 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135922 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15593 views

Ruslan Kravchenko announced the simplification of tax invoice registration and the reduction in the number of blockages. Since the beginning of the year, almost 10,000 payers have been removed from the list of risky ones.

Working on a mechanism to simplify the registration of tax invoices: Ruslan Kravchenko spoke about the results of a scheduled meeting with business associations

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, held a meeting with representatives of business associations. Following the results, a number of issues were noted, regarding which the State Tax Service will conduct an analysis and develop the necessary solutions.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Held another meeting with representatives of business associations. We agreed on a monthly format for such a dialogue last time. The State Tax Service has become more open and much more effective.

- said Ruslan Kravchenko.

As a result of the meeting with representatives of 28 business associations, a range of issues was outlined, regarding which the following actions are expected.

SCMCOR and removal of enterprises from the category of risky ones

According to the post of the head Ruslan Kravchenko, the State Tax Service already has positive feedback regarding the initiative to amend the mechanism for suspending the registration of tax invoices.

Together with business, we are interested in reducing the number of blockages and simplifying the registration procedure. We are already working on the proposals of the State Tax Service together with the Ministry of Finance.

Updated the directory of risk codes for taxpayers

Since the beginning of the year, almost 10,000 payers have been removed from the list of risky ones, in February the number of considered data tables increased by 64%, in February the number of suspended invoices decreased to 0.39%. That is, the change in the approaches of the State Tax Service in this issue also already has positive results, 

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

Transfer pricing

In the context of this issue, the State Tax Service, together with the Ministry of Finance, has worked out answers to the most common questions. They developed an Algorithm of actions of territorial bodies of the State Tax Service during the analysis of compliance of the terms of controlled transactions for the export of agricultural products with the "arm's length" principle. Prepared a detailed description of the key aspects of the evaluation of such operations. We will send the materials to the territorial bodies of the State Tax Service for a unified approach.

Implementation of SAF-T UA

Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that the ICS "E-audit" test is already underway.

STS specialists have gained access to the demo version. Currently, 41 SAF-T files have already been submitted. We have created a communication platform to support payers. In addition, we provided all taxpayers with the opportunity to conduct through the "Electronic Cabinet".

- writes Ruslan Kravchenko.

They also discussed issues regarding the overfulfillment of budget revenues, the fight against illegal trade in excisable goods, the introduction of E-excise, and the strengthening of international cooperation on data exchange.

 Supplement

At regular meetings with Kravchenko, entrepreneurs raise issues, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the assignment of the status of risky enterprises, the non-execution of court decisions. To solve this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service. Among the nearest tasks that Kravchenko also outlined are the renewal of the personnel of the State Tax Service, improving the quality of administrative services and destroying "schemes", changing the situation with the execution of court decisions, active communication with the business community.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
