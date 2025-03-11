Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the EU to discuss the "Taxation" section regarding EU accession. The State Tax Service is preparing materials for the screening meeting on June 5-6 in Brussels and is working on adapting to European standards.
The Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with the team of the EU Delegation to Ukraine the preparation for the screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" within the framework of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was reported by UNN.
Kravchenko reported that he met with the team of the EU Delegation to Ukraine: Henrick Witfeld, Nikol Sibon, and Kateryna Yakovleva. The main question from the EU Delegation is Chapter 16 "Taxation."
The State Tax Service is actively working on the quality execution of the tasks set before it. This is a whole range of measures that will allow for a successful screening bilateral meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine, scheduled for June 5-6 in Brussels. First and foremost, it concerns the real approximation of Ukraine's tax administration to the best European practices.
According to Kravchenko, the State Tax Service is already providing the Ministry of Finance, the main executor of negotiation Chapter 16, with responses to the EU Questionnaire and compliance tables, presentation and other materials.
"Poland is our reliable partner": Ruslan Kravchenko announced new opportunities for Polish businesses in Ukraine10.03.25, 15:59 • 14648 views
The State Tax Service is also cooperating with international experts, including EU4PFM, regarding the future integration of our IT systems with EU systems.
They also discussed the state of implementation of the National Revenue Strategy and measures aimed at improving tax administration.
Another issue raised by EU representatives was the reasons for exceeding the revenue plan for the state budget by UAH 22 billion over two months.
He explained that this is the result of implementing comprehensive measures since the beginning of the year. In particular, the implementation of the National Revenue Strategy, combating schemes and the shadow economy, personnel changes, and anti-corruption measures in the State Tax Service. And most importantly – constant and transparent communication with taxpayers
We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko07.03.25, 17:19 • 15382 views