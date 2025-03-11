Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108210 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169536 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343298 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173604 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144888 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196138 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124873 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19445 views

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, met with representatives of the EU to discuss the "Taxation" section regarding EU accession. The State Tax Service is preparing materials for the screening meeting on June 5-6 in Brussels and is working on adapting to European standards.

Screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" in the context of EU accession negotiations: Kravchenko discussed preparations with the team of the EU Delegation.

The Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with the team of the EU Delegation to Ukraine the preparation for the screening of Chapter 16 "Taxation" within the framework of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was reported by UNN

Kravchenko reported that he met with the team of the EU Delegation to Ukraine: Henrick Witfeld, Nikol Sibon, and Kateryna Yakovleva. The main question from the EU Delegation is Chapter 16 "Taxation."

The State Tax Service is actively working on the quality execution of the tasks set before it. This is a whole range of measures that will allow for a successful screening bilateral meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine, scheduled for June 5-6 in Brussels.  First and foremost, it concerns the real approximation of Ukraine's tax administration to the best European practices.

- stated the head of the State Tax Service.

According to Kravchenko, the State Tax Service is already providing the Ministry of Finance, the main executor of negotiation Chapter 16, with responses to the EU Questionnaire and compliance tables, presentation and other materials.

"Poland is our reliable partner": Ruslan Kravchenko announced new opportunities for Polish businesses in Ukraine10.03.25, 15:59 • 14648 views

The State Tax Service is also cooperating with international experts, including EU4PFM, regarding the future integration of our IT systems with EU systems.

They also discussed the state of implementation of the National Revenue Strategy and measures aimed at improving tax administration.

Another issue raised by EU representatives was the reasons for exceeding the revenue plan for the state budget by UAH 22 billion over two months.

He explained that this is the result of implementing comprehensive measures since the beginning of the year. In particular, the implementation of the National Revenue Strategy, combating schemes and the shadow economy, personnel changes, and anti-corruption measures in the State Tax Service. And most importantly – constant and transparent communication with taxpayers

 - stated Kravchenko.

We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko07.03.25, 17:19 • 15382 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Brussels
Ukraine
Poland
