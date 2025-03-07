We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15382 views

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.

We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported on the continuation of a constructive dialogue with taxpayers. Currently, the STS team is working in the Odesa region, where, despite the challenges of war, local businesses are finding new opportunities for development and supporting the region's economy.

Reports UNN with a link to the official page of the Head of the STS of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Details

At a meeting with over 80 representatives of businesses, associations, and public organizations in the region, together with the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, all the challenges facing entrepreneurs in the region were discussed.

- Kravchenko writes. 

The head of the STS of Ukraine also noted:

I had enough time to analyze the work of the Odesa Main Department of the STS. I am not satisfied with the results. Due to improper organization of work in their areas, two deputy heads – Mykola Borodyuk and Anar Aleskerov – will be dismissed from their positions.

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that during the meeting he received a complaint about the work of the Odesa Main Department of the STS from businesses. In particular, the enterprise "Odesavinprom" raised the issue regarding what they believe to be unlawful activities of the STS employees concerning the control over the circulation of excise goods, namely wine materials.

Kravchenko promised to verify this information and, if violations are found, to take measures in accordance with the legislation.

The head of the STS noted that during the meeting, they discussed issues of VAT administration and its reimbursement.

The head of the STS noted that during the meeting, they discussed issues of VAT administration and its reimbursement. 

I heard complaints from businesses about facts of unlawful refusal to reimburse VAT and delays in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, we have already seen positive dynamics. For two consecutive months, we not only exceeded the revenue plan for the budget but also steadily reimbursed VAT. In January-February, we reimbursed over UAH 28.6 billion. We are working to maintain this trend going forward.

- it is stated in the post.

"Improving the operation of the Risk Assessment Criteria Monitoring System (RACMS) and the execution of court decisions are also among the constant questions from businesses."

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting with entrepreneurs in Odesa, spoke about initiatives aimed at reducing the cases of blocking tax invoices and simplifying the process for businesses to exit the risk category.

Relevant proposals have already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the STS clarified the list of grounds for classifying taxpayers as risky and updated the risk code directory used by commissions when considering such issues.

My position is unchanged – conscientious businesses should operate without obstacles, creating new jobs and filling budgets

– emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

Ruslan Kravchenko: the current task is "effective" de-shadowing of the economy and an efficient algorithm for businesses regarding risk issues

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Odesa Oblast
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
