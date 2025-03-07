We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported on the continuation of a constructive dialogue with taxpayers. Currently, the STS team is working in the Odesa region, where, despite the challenges of war, local businesses are finding new opportunities for development and supporting the region's economy.
At a meeting with over 80 representatives of businesses, associations, and public organizations in the region, together with the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, all the challenges facing entrepreneurs in the region were discussed.
The head of the STS of Ukraine also noted:
I had enough time to analyze the work of the Odesa Main Department of the STS. I am not satisfied with the results. Due to improper organization of work in their areas, two deputy heads – Mykola Borodyuk and Anar Aleskerov – will be dismissed from their positions.
Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that during the meeting he received a complaint about the work of the Odesa Main Department of the STS from businesses. In particular, the enterprise "Odesavinprom" raised the issue regarding what they believe to be unlawful activities of the STS employees concerning the control over the circulation of excise goods, namely wine materials.
Kravchenko promised to verify this information and, if violations are found, to take measures in accordance with the legislation.
The head of the STS noted that during the meeting, they discussed issues of VAT administration and its reimbursement.
I heard complaints from businesses about facts of unlawful refusal to reimburse VAT and delays in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, we have already seen positive dynamics. For two consecutive months, we not only exceeded the revenue plan for the budget but also steadily reimbursed VAT. In January-February, we reimbursed over UAH 28.6 billion. We are working to maintain this trend going forward.
"Improving the operation of the Risk Assessment Criteria Monitoring System (RACMS) and the execution of court decisions are also among the constant questions from businesses."
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, during a meeting with entrepreneurs in Odesa, spoke about initiatives aimed at reducing the cases of blocking tax invoices and simplifying the process for businesses to exit the risk category.
Relevant proposals have already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the STS clarified the list of grounds for classifying taxpayers as risky and updated the risk code directory used by commissions when considering such issues.
My position is unchanged – conscientious businesses should operate without obstacles, creating new jobs and filling budgets
