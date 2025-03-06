Ruslan Kravchenko: the current task is "effective" de-shadowing of the economy and an efficient algorithm for businesses regarding risk issues

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18072 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109760 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170509 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107371 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343806 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173838 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145075 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196173 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124918 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108172 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87050 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11834 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24651 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12449 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21542 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18072 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87065 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109760 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170509 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160575 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21557 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24662 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38808 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47399 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135958 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ruslan Kravchenko: the current task is "effective" de-shadowing of the economy and an efficient algorithm for businesses regarding risk issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17303 views

Chairman of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko has held a meeting with businesses in Mykolaiv Region, during which they discussed issues of support in war conditions, fair tax burden, as well as the implementation of court rulings. It is noted that budget revenues in the region increased by 19 per cent.

Ruslan Kravchenko: the current task is "effective" de-shadowing of the economy and an efficient algorithm for businesses regarding risk issues

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with more than 70 business representatives of Mykolaiv region. They discussed issues of business support amid the challenges of war, tax revenues, etc. Ruslan Kravchenko focused on a number of important issues in the context of communication between the tax authorities and business, as well as the fight against the shadow economy.

Reported by UNN with reference to the official page of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Together with the team of the State Tax Service and the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, he met with over 70 representatives of the region's business. Despite all the risks, businesses in the region are seeking new opportunities, attracting international partners, to pay taxes and support the economy even under these conditions. I am grateful to the businesses of Mykolaiv region for their resilience.

 noted Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine reported on the main issues discussed during his visit to Mykolaiv region.

This includes support for businesses operating in the war, as well as a fair tax burden, enforcement of court decisions, and VAT refunds. 

It is reported that last year taxpayers in Mykolaiv region paid almost 23 billion hryvnias to budgets of all levels.

Compared to 2023, revenues increased by 19%.

- it is stated in the post.

The top topic is the suspension of tax invoices and their classification as risky. This is currently relevant for all regions of Ukraine. 

In February, we already reduced this indicator across Ukraine to 0.39%. In Mykolaiv region, this indicator has also decreased almost by half since the beginning of the year, and over 200 entities have lost their risky status. 

 - noted Kravchenko. 

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine pointed out cases where businesses still do not fully understand what needs to be done to exit the risks. Accordingly, the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine set the task for tax officials - to develop a roadmap for taxpayers during the processing of each such case.

 There is a clear step-by-step document for exiting the risky status, which will significantly simplify communication and reduce the level of conflict. There is an algorithm - follow it and there will be no problems. If a business has complied, but is not being removed from the risks - then there are questions for the tax service. Because an entrepreneur cannot be in risks for years if there are no grounds for it.

 - explained Ruslan Kravchenko.

Another important issue is the de-shadowing of the economy.

Honest businesses strive for equal conditions for all. Because they cannot fully compete with those who operate in the "shadow" and pay salaries in envelopes, or seek other schemes to avoid paying taxes. 

- noted Ruslan Kravchenko. 

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, even today together with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security, the State Tax Service of Ukraine is looking for new effective mechanisms to make the fight against the shadow economy real, not just sporadic. 

This format of communication with those who work for the economy of Ukraine is important, as it gives businesses an understanding of future changes and the opportunity to influence processes.

- it is stated in the post.

Reminder

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has updated the directory of risk codes for taxpayers with new assessment criteria. The changes include clarifications of codes and the introduction of new parameters for determining risky operations.

Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.05.03.25, 13:16 • 16465 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$69.98
Bitcoin
$83,160.20
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,134.47
Ethereum
$1,816.86