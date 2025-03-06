Ruslan Kravchenko: the current task is "effective" de-shadowing of the economy and an efficient algorithm for businesses regarding risk issues
Chairman of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko has held a meeting with businesses in Mykolaiv Region, during which they discussed issues of support in war conditions, fair tax burden, as well as the implementation of court rulings. It is noted that budget revenues in the region increased by 19 per cent.
Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with more than 70 business representatives of Mykolaiv region. They discussed issues of business support amid the challenges of war, tax revenues, etc. Ruslan Kravchenko focused on a number of important issues in the context of communication between the tax authorities and business, as well as the fight against the shadow economy.
Together with the team of the State Tax Service and the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, he met with over 70 representatives of the region's business. Despite all the risks, businesses in the region are seeking new opportunities, attracting international partners, to pay taxes and support the economy even under these conditions. I am grateful to the businesses of Mykolaiv region for their resilience.
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine reported on the main issues discussed during his visit to Mykolaiv region.
This includes support for businesses operating in the war, as well as a fair tax burden, enforcement of court decisions, and VAT refunds.
It is reported that last year taxpayers in Mykolaiv region paid almost 23 billion hryvnias to budgets of all levels.
Compared to 2023, revenues increased by 19%.
The top topic is the suspension of tax invoices and their classification as risky. This is currently relevant for all regions of Ukraine.
In February, we already reduced this indicator across Ukraine to 0.39%. In Mykolaiv region, this indicator has also decreased almost by half since the beginning of the year, and over 200 entities have lost their risky status.
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine pointed out cases where businesses still do not fully understand what needs to be done to exit the risks. Accordingly, the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine set the task for tax officials - to develop a roadmap for taxpayers during the processing of each such case.
There is a clear step-by-step document for exiting the risky status, which will significantly simplify communication and reduce the level of conflict. There is an algorithm - follow it and there will be no problems. If a business has complied, but is not being removed from the risks - then there are questions for the tax service. Because an entrepreneur cannot be in risks for years if there are no grounds for it.
Another important issue is the de-shadowing of the economy.
Honest businesses strive for equal conditions for all. Because they cannot fully compete with those who operate in the "shadow" and pay salaries in envelopes, or seek other schemes to avoid paying taxes.
According to Ruslan Kravchenko, even today together with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security, the State Tax Service of Ukraine is looking for new effective mechanisms to make the fight against the shadow economy real, not just sporadic.
This format of communication with those who work for the economy of Ukraine is important, as it gives businesses an understanding of future changes and the opportunity to influence processes.
