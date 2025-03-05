Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.
Kyiv • UNN
The State Tax Service has suspended the licenses for wholesale alcohol trade of the company due to suspicions of tax evasion. The company sold over 37 million bottles of alcohol without proper accounting.
The State Tax Service revoked two licenses for wholesale alcohol trade from LLC "Ukrainian Trading Distribution Company" due to suspicion of tax evasion exceeding 700 million UAH. The company sold alcohol without licenses, in particular, it shipped goods according to documents to an address where a prayer house is located. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.
The State Tax Service revoked two licenses for wholesale alcohol trade from LLC "Ukrainian Trading Distribution Company", whose founder is GLOBAL SPIRITS AMG EUROPE LTD. The decision was made following the results of an actual tax audit.
According to Kravchenko, established facts may indicate tax evasion amounting to over 700 million UAH, and the sale of alcohol without licenses. The final amount will be determined after additional control measures are conducted.
For reference
Global Spirits is a Ukrainian alcoholic holding company, founded in 2008, uniting assets in the alcoholic industry and owning a distribution network. Global Spirits is the owner of enterprises producing vodka, tinctures, brandy, wines, sparkling wines, vermouths, and low-alcohol beverages.
Brands of Global Spirits include Khortytsia, Blagoff, Morosha, Medovukha, Pervak, Oreanda, San Marino, Shustoff, Chaika, Desna, Arkadia, Mikado.
Kravchenko also reported that only in January 2025, the LLC sold alcohol worth 48 million UAH to a business entity in Zhytomyr, which had previously been deprived of its retail license due to the actual absence of a store.
At the address where 2-3 trucks of alcoholic beverages were shipped daily according to documents, there is a prayer house. The company was fined 97 million UAH for unlicensed retail trade.
In total, according to Kravchenko, over 37 million bottles of goods were sold without proper accounting and tax payment under this scheme.
In addition, the company lost its license for wholesale alcohol trade. Its validity was terminated due to the absence of one of the storage locations listed in the Unified State Register.
Currently, due to violations, the issue of the entity's compliance with risk criteria is being considered. According to the head of the State Tax Service, the relevant materials have already been sent to the Central Interregional Office of the State Tax Service for working with large taxpayers. The enterprise is awaiting a full documentary audit. In addition, the tax service is currently preparing documents on the identified violations, which will then be forwarded to law enforcement agencies.
Schemes for obtaining super-profits through tax evasion turn against those who try to deceive the state. The State Tax Service consistently fights against the shadow market. Responsibility for those who manipulate is inevitable. The market must operate transparently, and the budget must receive the necessary payments!
