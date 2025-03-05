Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.

Kyiv

 • 16465 views

The State Tax Service has suspended the licenses for wholesale alcohol trade of the company due to suspicions of tax evasion. The company sold over 37 million bottles of alcohol without proper accounting.

Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.

The State Tax Service revoked two licenses for wholesale alcohol trade from LLC "Ukrainian Trading Distribution Company" due to suspicion of tax evasion exceeding 700 million UAH. The company sold alcohol without licenses, in particular, it shipped goods according to documents to an address where a prayer house is located. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

The State Tax Service revoked two licenses for wholesale alcohol trade from LLC "Ukrainian Trading Distribution Company", whose founder is GLOBAL SPIRITS AMG EUROPE LTD. The decision was made following the results of an actual tax audit.

- wrote Kravchenko on Telegram.

According to Kravchenko, established facts may indicate tax evasion amounting to over 700 million UAH, and the sale of alcohol without licenses. The final amount will be determined after additional control measures are conducted.

For reference

Global Spirits is a Ukrainian alcoholic holding company, founded in 2008, uniting assets in the alcoholic industry and owning a distribution network. Global Spirits is the owner of enterprises producing vodka, tinctures, brandy, wines, sparkling wines, vermouths, and low-alcohol beverages.

Brands of Global Spirits include Khortytsia, Blagoff, Morosha, Medovukha, Pervak, Oreanda, San Marino, Shustoff, Chaika, Desna, Arkadia, Mikado.

Top tax official in Kyiv region exposed for extortion from business: Kravchenko facilitated law enforcement operation28.02.25, 11:23 • 38589 views

Kravchenko also reported that only in January 2025, the LLC sold alcohol worth 48 million UAH to a business entity in Zhytomyr, which had previously been deprived of its retail license due to the actual absence of a store.

At the address where 2-3 trucks of alcoholic beverages were shipped daily according to documents, there is a prayer house. The company was fined 97 million UAH for unlicensed retail trade.

- noted the head of the State Tax Service.

In total, according to Kravchenko, over 37 million bottles of goods were sold without proper accounting and tax payment under this scheme.

In addition, the company lost its license for wholesale alcohol trade. Its validity was terminated due to the absence of one of the storage locations listed in the Unified State Register.

Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service24.02.25, 16:35 • 20673 views

Currently, due to violations, the issue of the entity's compliance with risk criteria is being considered. According to the head of the State Tax Service, the relevant materials have already been sent to the Central Interregional Office of the State Tax Service for working with large taxpayers. The enterprise is awaiting a full documentary audit. In addition, the tax service is currently preparing documents on the identified violations, which will then be forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

Schemes for obtaining super-profits through tax evasion turn against those who try to deceive the state. The State Tax Service consistently fights against the shadow market. Responsibility for those who manipulate is inevitable. The market must operate transparently, and the budget must receive the necessary payments!

- emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

“Only under the influence of the law": Kravchenko warns of inadmissibility of external interference in the tax service01.01.25, 16:19 • 30387 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

