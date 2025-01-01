“Only under the influence of the law": Kravchenko warns of inadmissibility of external interference in the tax service

The newly appointed head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized the inadmissibility of any influence of organizations or individuals on the work of the tax service, UNN reports.

Firstly, I invite you to teamwork, to work only in a team, a constructive manner without any influence from organizations or individuals. Only under the influence of the law and only in this way. We must work for people, for businesses that pay taxes transparently, accountably and honestly - Kravchenko said.

He emphasized that this should ensure transparency and trust in the tax service, and teamwork will allow them to join forces to achieve a common goal.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko as head of the State Tax Service.

Ruslan Kravchenko topped the rating of the most influential people in Kyiv region in 2014