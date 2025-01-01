“Only under the influence of the law": Kravchenko warns of inadmissibility of external interference in the tax service
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko, the newly appointed head of the State Tax Service, emphasized the importance of teamwork without external interference. He emphasized the need to work exclusively according to the law and in the interests of honest business.
Firstly, I invite you to teamwork, to work only in a team, a constructive manner without any influence from organizations or individuals. Only under the influence of the law and only in this way. We must work for people, for businesses that pay taxes transparently, accountably and honestly
He emphasized that this should ensure transparency and trust in the tax service, and teamwork will allow them to join forces to achieve a common goal.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko as head of the State Tax Service.
