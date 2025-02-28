Top tax official in Kyiv region exposed for extortion from business: Kravchenko facilitated law enforcement operation
An official of the Kyiv tax inspection is suspected of systematically taking bribes from entrepreneurs. For $1000, he offered assistance with licenses and minimal fines during inspections.
An official of the Kyiv regional tax inspectorate is suspected of systematically taking bribes from entrepreneurs, the operation was facilitated by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, the Kyiv city prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.
A deputy head of a district tax inspection was served a notice of suspicion of systematic extortion of money from entrepreneurs (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). With the assistance of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, it was documented that the suspect ensured that entrepreneurs were subject to minimum fines for violations detected during inspections in exchange for money. In exchange for a reward, he also promised non-interference of tax authorities in their work and offered assistance in obtaining licenses for trade in excisable goods
During the pre-trial investigation, a number of facts of receiving illegal benefits by the official were recorded. In particular, the tariff for assistance in obtaining a license for the sale of alcoholic beverages was USD 1 thousand, which is the amount announced by the tax officer.
He was served a notice of suspicion.
