Extorted up to $5000 from businesses for “services”: Kharkiv tax official caught in the scheme

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88002 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100409 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119793 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 64628 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114496 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 35750 views
02:48 PM • 32749 views
02:39 PM • 88002 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131836 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135522 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 167258 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156996 views
03:20 PM • 27841 views
02:48 PM • 32749 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114496 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119793 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140335 views
Extorted up to $5000 from businesses for “services”: Kharkiv tax official caught in the scheme

Extorted up to $5000 from businesses for “services”: Kharkiv tax official caught in the scheme

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32436 views

The deputy head of the Kharkiv tax service department was found to be systematically extorting bribes from local businessmen. During the searches, $20 thousand was seized, and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers exposed a Kharkiv tax official who demanded bribes from local entrepreneurs, she was notified of suspicion, and about a dozen searches were conducted, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the leadership of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, notified the deputy head of one of the departments of the regional state tax service of suspicion of bribery," the SBI said.

According to the bureau, it was established that since August 2024, the defendant organized a scheme of "systematic extortion of bribes" from entrepreneurs who, despite the difficult situation in the region, did not close their businesses but continued to work.

According to the SBI, the businessmen had to pay not only for the violations detected, but also for failure to conduct inspections, for the necessary procedures for closing down sole proprietorships, etc.

"On average, entrepreneurs had to pay from 2 to 5 thousand US dollars for the service," the bureau said.

The SBI indicated that about ten searches were conducted and documents, computer and telephone equipment, draft records, and $20,000 in cash were seized. 

"The deputy head of the department was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention and removal from office is being decided," the SBI said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

As noted, the full range of officials involved in the crime is being established, and other facts of systematic bribery by tax officials are being checked.

Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions16.01.25, 19:09 • 44943 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

