Extorted up to $5000 from businesses for “services”: Kharkiv tax official caught in the scheme

Law enforcement officers exposed a Kharkiv tax official who demanded bribes from local entrepreneurs, she was notified of suspicion, and about a dozen searches were conducted, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the leadership of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, notified the deputy head of one of the departments of the regional state tax service of suspicion of bribery," the SBI said.

According to the bureau, it was established that since August 2024, the defendant organized a scheme of "systematic extortion of bribes" from entrepreneurs who, despite the difficult situation in the region, did not close their businesses but continued to work.

According to the SBI, the businessmen had to pay not only for the violations detected, but also for failure to conduct inspections, for the necessary procedures for closing down sole proprietorships, etc.

"On average, entrepreneurs had to pay from 2 to 5 thousand US dollars for the service," the bureau said.



The SBI indicated that about ten searches were conducted and documents, computer and telephone equipment, draft records, and $20,000 in cash were seized.

"The deputy head of the department was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention and removal from office is being decided," the SBI said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

As noted, the full range of officials involved in the crime is being established, and other facts of systematic bribery by tax officials are being checked.

