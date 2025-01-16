Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, has made another round of personnel changes in the tax service and dismissed, in particular, 2 more heads of regional departments, reports UNN.

"Another round of personnel changes in the State Tax Service of Ukraine", - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the heads of 2 more regional departments were dismissed:

⦁ Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

⦁ Main Department of the State Tax Service in Cherkasy region

Also, according to him, changes have been made in the central office.

Kravchenko said that the heads of 5 departments were dismissed:

⦁ Director of the Transfer Pricing Department

⦁ Director of the Legal Support Department

⦁ Director of the Tax Audit Department

⦁ Director of the Department for the Prevention and Detection of Corruption

⦁ Director of the Economic Analysis Department

Addition

On January 9, Kravchenko approved a number of personnel changes.

Reminder

On January 7, the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices. During the meeting, he outlined the main priorities and tasks in the work of the service, including, in particular, the cessation of unjustified blocking of invoices.