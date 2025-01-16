Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 124159 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114128 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153679 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151404 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104114 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113712 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135730 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104934 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112239 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110021 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 124090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 153623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 151362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170165 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110021 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129050 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146703 views
Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44945 views

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has made new personnel changes in the tax service. The heads of two regional departments and five departments of the central office have been dismissed.

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, has made another round of personnel changes in the tax service and dismissed, in particular, 2 more heads of regional departments, reports UNN.

"Another round of personnel changes in the State Tax Service of Ukraine", - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the heads of 2 more regional departments were dismissed:

⦁ Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

⦁ Main Department of the State Tax Service in Cherkasy region

Also, according to him, changes have been made in the central office.

Kravchenko said that the heads of 5 departments were dismissed:

⦁ Director of the Transfer Pricing Department

⦁ Director of the Legal Support Department

⦁ Director of the Tax Audit Department

⦁ Director of the Department for the Prevention and Detection of Corruption

⦁ Director of the Economic Analysis Department

Addition

On January 9, Kravchenko approved a number of personnel changes.

Reminder

On January 7, the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices. During the meeting, he outlined the main priorities and tasks in the work of the service, including, in particular, the cessation of unjustified blocking of invoices.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

