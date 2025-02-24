Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service

In January 2025, the largest tax revenues were generated by the wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing industries.

This is reported by the State Tax Service, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, in January 2025, the largest share in the payment of taxes, fees and payments to the Consolidated Budget of Ukraine falls on business entities in the following sectors of the economy:

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles;

20.6% of the total volume;

Processing industry - 16%;

Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - 12.9%;

Information and telecommunications - 5.4%.

Growth of tax revenues In addition, compared to the same period last year, in January 2025, a significant increase in tax payments was recorded in the following areas:

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - an increase of 32.6%, or +UAH 6.9 billion;

Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - by 57.8%, or +UAH 6.4 billion;

The manufacturing industry increased by 31.4%, or +UAH 5.2 billion;

Professional, scientific and technical activities increased by 54.6%, or +UAH 2.3 billion.

