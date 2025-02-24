Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service

Which industries brought the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine in January - the State Tax Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20241 views

Trade and manufacturing became the leaders in tax revenues in January 2025. Trade accounted for 20.6% of revenues, while manufacturing accounted for 16% of the total.

In January 2025, the largest tax revenues were generated by the wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing industries.

This is reported by the State Tax Service, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, in January 2025, the largest share in the payment of taxes, fees and payments to the Consolidated Budget of Ukraine falls on business entities in the following sectors of the economy: 

  • Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles;
    • 20.6% of the total volume;
      • Processing industry - 16%;
        • Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - 12.9%;
          • Information and telecommunications - 5.4%.

            Growth of tax revenues In addition, compared to the same period last year, in January 2025, a significant increase in tax payments was recorded in the following areas: 

            • Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - an increase of 32.6%, or +UAH 6.9 billion;
              • Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - by 57.8%, or +UAH 6.4 billion;
                • The manufacturing industry increased by 31.4%, or +UAH 5.2 billion;
                  • Professional, scientific and technical activities increased by 54.6%, or +UAH 2.3 billion.

                    Alina Volianska

                    Alina Volianska

                    Economy
                    ukraineUkraine
                    lvivLviv

