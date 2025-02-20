Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62705 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114384 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112678 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151448 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61301 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108159 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 74598 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 38970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114384 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142239 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65362 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133561 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135445 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163805 views
Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices

Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30658 views

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 130 business representatives of Lviv region to discuss the blocking of tax invoices. In 1.5 weeks, 3,835 tax bills were unblocked in Lviv region, and since the beginning of the year, 9,000 companies have been removed from the risky category.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, met with business representatives of Lviv region. The meeting discussed the blocking of tax invoices and the classification of enterprises as risky, as well as reducing the number of tax inspections and improving the functionality of the taxpayer's electronic office. Kravchenko reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today I am working with the team in Lviv region. We had a lively atmosphere and constructive dialog for more than two hours. More than 130 representatives of business, business associations and public organizations joined the discussion of the most pressing issues. I am grateful to Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv RMA, who took part in the meeting. Lviv region has 225 thousand taxpayers, and the problems faced by business and complained about remain unchanged 

- Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that in all regions, on his behalf, the State Tax Service departments already have consulting centers providing comprehensive assistance to taxpayers.

There are 29 of them in total, and their advice is in demand. For example, in the Lviv region alone, 3,835 tax invoices were unblocked in just over 1.5 weeks. We strive to help as much as possible. But if someone, for example, registers diapers, but the output is grain, we will block it. Overall, since the beginning of the year, the number of blocked tax bills has decreased to 0.44%, and almost 9 thousand companies have been removed from the list of risky ones 

- Kravchenko added.

Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries18.02.25, 17:10 • 33684 views

According to him, during each meeting he hears proposals from businesses regarding the need to amend the criteria for classifying companies as white business and emphasized that work is already underway. A number of other issues were also discussed: reducing the number of tax inspections and the problems that have arisen as a result; tax audits; and improving the functionality of the taxpayer's electronic office.

Many entrepreneurs complain about difficulties not because of the tax authorities, but because of frequent and sometimes contradictory changes to legislation. So, I am sure that lawmakers need to work on this to make it easier to do business in Ukraine 

- Kravchenko summarized.  

Recall

The head of the tax service, Ruslan Kravchenko, has introduced regular meetings with business representatives. Among the pressing issues raised by entrepreneurs were, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the granting of risky status to enterprises, and the failure to enforce court decisions. To address this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service. Among the immediate tasksoutlined by Kravchenko are renewal of the STS staff, improvement of the quality of administrative services and destruction of "schemes", change of the situation with the enforcement of court decisions, active communication with business.   

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising