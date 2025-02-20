Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, met with business representatives of Lviv region. The meeting discussed the blocking of tax invoices and the classification of enterprises as risky, as well as reducing the number of tax inspections and improving the functionality of the taxpayer's electronic office. Kravchenko reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today I am working with the team in Lviv region. We had a lively atmosphere and constructive dialog for more than two hours. More than 130 representatives of business, business associations and public organizations joined the discussion of the most pressing issues. I am grateful to Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv RMA, who took part in the meeting. Lviv region has 225 thousand taxpayers, and the problems faced by business and complained about remain unchanged - Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that in all regions, on his behalf, the State Tax Service departments already have consulting centers providing comprehensive assistance to taxpayers.

There are 29 of them in total, and their advice is in demand. For example, in the Lviv region alone, 3,835 tax invoices were unblocked in just over 1.5 weeks. We strive to help as much as possible. But if someone, for example, registers diapers, but the output is grain, we will block it. Overall, since the beginning of the year, the number of blocked tax bills has decreased to 0.44%, and almost 9 thousand companies have been removed from the list of risky ones - Kravchenko added.

According to him, during each meeting he hears proposals from businesses regarding the need to amend the criteria for classifying companies as white business and emphasized that work is already underway. A number of other issues were also discussed: reducing the number of tax inspections and the problems that have arisen as a result; tax audits; and improving the functionality of the taxpayer's electronic office.

Many entrepreneurs complain about difficulties not because of the tax authorities, but because of frequent and sometimes contradictory changes to legislation. So, I am sure that lawmakers need to work on this to make it easier to do business in Ukraine - Kravchenko summarized.

The head of the tax service, Ruslan Kravchenko, has introduced regular meetings with business representatives. Among the pressing issues raised by entrepreneurs were, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the granting of risky status to enterprises, and the failure to enforce court decisions. To address this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service. Among the immediate tasksoutlined by Kravchenko are renewal of the STS staff, improvement of the quality of administrative services and destruction of "schemes", change of the situation with the enforcement of court decisions, active communication with business.