Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries

Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33684 views

Ruslan Kravchenko met with diplomats to discuss improving the tax environment and integration with the EU. The key topics included reducing the blocking of tax invoices and VAT refunds.

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with diplomats from 16 countries to discuss improving the tax environment, reducing the blocking of tax invoices and integrating IT systems with the EU. Much attention was paid to the fight against tax evasion and VAT refunds. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today I met with ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions from 16 countries: Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States 

- Kravchenko wrote.

He added that the discussion will focus on key challenges and opportunities to improve the tax environment in Ukraine, increase the efficiency of tax administration mechanisms, and support business.

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine noted that a comprehensive approach and implementation of specific steps are needed to improve the tax system. He said that an ongoing dialogue with business has been established to address taxpayers' concerns, which has already led to positive changes, in particular in reducing the number of blocked tax invoices and entities classified as risky. The tax administration reform is also ongoing, with a focus on automation and digitalization of processes.

So that the tax authority is not automatically perceived as an enemy: Kravchenko discussed changes in the work of the State Tax Service with business associations06.02.25, 20:18 • 29985 views

We are working on the integration of the STS IT systems with the EU systems - we already have a Memorandum with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) on the exchange of experience in this area 

- Kravchenko noted.

In addition, the fight against tax evasion and shadow schemes in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the State Financial Monitoring Service is being actively strengthened, as well as the importance of effective information exchange between foreign competent authorities.

Other issues discussed included ensuring budget revenues, enforcement of court decisions, and payment of taxes by non-resident digital companies. Kravchenko also reported that in January 2025 , VAT refunds were 1.6 times higher than in January 2024, and work is ongoing to maintain this trend.

Recall

The head of the tax service, Ruslan Kravchenko, has introduced regular meetings with business representatives. Among the pressing issues raised by entrepreneurs were, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the granting of risky status to enterprises, and the failure to enforce court decisions. To address this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service.

Among the immediate tasks, also outlined by Kravchenko, are renewal of the STS staff, improvement of the quality of administrative services and destruction of "schemes", change of the situation with the enforcement of court decisions, and active communication with business.  

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

