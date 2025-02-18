Kravchenko discusses improvement of tax environment with diplomats from 16 countries

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with diplomats from 16 countries to discuss improving the tax environment, reducing the blocking of tax invoices and integrating IT systems with the EU. Much attention was paid to the fight against tax evasion and VAT refunds. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today I met with ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions from 16 countries: Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Romania, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States - Kravchenko wrote.

He added that the discussion will focus on key challenges and opportunities to improve the tax environment in Ukraine, increase the efficiency of tax administration mechanisms, and support business.

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine noted that a comprehensive approach and implementation of specific steps are needed to improve the tax system. He said that an ongoing dialogue with business has been established to address taxpayers' concerns, which has already led to positive changes, in particular in reducing the number of blocked tax invoices and entities classified as risky. The tax administration reform is also ongoing, with a focus on automation and digitalization of processes.

We are working on the integration of the STS IT systems with the EU systems - we already have a Memorandum with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) on the exchange of experience in this area - Kravchenko noted.

In addition, the fight against tax evasion and shadow schemes in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the State Financial Monitoring Service is being actively strengthened, as well as the importance of effective information exchange between foreign competent authorities.

Other issues discussed included ensuring budget revenues, enforcement of court decisions, and payment of taxes by non-resident digital companies. Kravchenko also reported that in January 2025 , VAT refunds were 1.6 times higher than in January 2024, and work is ongoing to maintain this trend.

The head of the tax service, Ruslan Kravchenko, has introduced regular meetings with business representatives. Among the pressing issues raised by entrepreneurs were, in particular, the blocking of tax invoices and the granting of risky status to enterprises, and the failure to enforce court decisions. To address this issue, the head of the State Tax Service initiated the creation of an advisory center at each regional department of the service.

Among the immediate tasks, also outlined by Kravchenko, are renewal of the STS staff, improvement of the quality of administrative services and destruction of "schemes", change of the situation with the enforcement of court decisions, and active communication with business.