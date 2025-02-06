So that the tax authority is not automatically perceived as an enemy: Kravchenko discussed changes in the work of the State Tax Service with business associations

How to support every taxpayer and business and do everything together to ensure that the tax service is not automatically perceived as an enemy - the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko is introducing regular meetings with business associations. Today they discussed reducing the number of tax invoices being blocked, the tax service's enforcement of court decisions, and the "white business club," UNN reports.

We are introducing regular meetings with business associations. Today I held a global conversation with representatives of 23 business communities, chambers of commerce and associations. In particular, the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, the Business Ombudsman Council, the European Business Association, the Taxpayers Association, and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs. As they themselves noted, this is the first meeting of this level since the beginning of the full-scale war. They talked about the main thing: how to support every taxpayer and business and do everything together to ensure that the tax authorities are not automatically perceived as an enemy - Kravchenko emphasized.

The Head of the State Tax Service has already received the first positive feedback on the fundamental changes introduced by our team in the work of the State Tax Service.

First of all, we are talking about reducing the number of tax invoices being blocked and categorizing companies as risky. We are moving towards a systematic solution to the problems, improving the functioning of the SISC, and organizing the work of regional consulting centers to help businesses resolve relevant issues. The next step is to ensure that the tax authorities enforce court decisions upon their entry into force. This is crucial for restoring trust - Kravchenko added.

Another sensitive issue, according to the head of the STS, is the "white business club.

I often hear complaints that business should not be divided into "white" and "black". There are companies that may not meet the formal criteria, but still pay taxes. Therefore, we will discuss and possibly change systemic approaches to the formation of such a business community. The rules are the same for everyone! - He emphasized.

A special focus is on fighting the shadow sector, the head of the State Tax Service added.

We understand the challenges, especially in areas such as tobacco production, the agricultural sector, electronics sales, and the payment of salaries in envelopes. The work is ongoing, and we need synergy with honest business." He invited associations to actively participate in meetings with business in the regions. Together we have to create comfortable conditions for every taxpayer. I am open to dialog and strive to build fair and transparent rules of the game together - Kravchenko summarized.

