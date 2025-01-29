Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko told those who think they can evade taxes or work in the shadows that it will not work, UNN reports.

Today, Kravchenko met with more than 50 representatives of large, medium and small businesses and their associations. This is a new format for an open dialog between the State Tax Service and entrepreneurs. Among other things, the representatives voiced the top problems they face.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, one of the issues is the anti-corruption component.

"Sometimes I hear that the tax authorities demand something from someone. But to prevent this, we need to contact law enforcement, write statements to properly document all the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice," Kravchenko said.

At the same time, the head of the State Tax Service addressed those who think that it is possible to evade taxes or work "in the shadows".

"The situation is similar with those who think they can evade taxes or work in the shadows. This will not work. There are equal, legally prescribed rules for everyone," Kravchenko summarized.

