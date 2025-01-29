ukenru
Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32736 views

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business representatives in a new format of open dialog. The Head of the State Tax Service emphasized the impossibility of tax evasion and “shadow” operations.

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko told those who think they can evade taxes or work in the shadows that it will not work, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Kravchenko met with more than 50 representatives of large, medium and small businesses and their associations. This is a new format for an open dialog between the State Tax Service and entrepreneurs. Among other things, the representatives voiced the top problems they face.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, one of the issues is the anti-corruption component.

The Head of the State Tax Service has given a new order on the enforcement of court decisions: what will change for business29.01.25, 17:30 • 29505 views

"Sometimes I hear that the tax authorities demand something from someone. But to prevent this, we need to contact law enforcement, write statements to properly document all the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice," Kravchenko said.

At the same time, the head of the State Tax Service addressed those who think that it is possible to evade taxes or work "in the shadows".

"The situation is similar with those who think they can evade taxes or work in the shadows. This will not work. There are equal, legally prescribed rules for everyone," Kravchenko summarized.

The Head of the State Tax Service has given a new order on the enforcement of court decisions: what will change for business29.01.25, 17:30 • 29505 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

