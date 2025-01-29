The Head of the State Tax Service has given a new order on the enforcement of court decisions: what will change for business

The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, gave a clear order to execute court decisions immediately after they come into force. He emphasized this during a conversation with business in the Zhytomyr region, reports UNN.

Details

Kravchenko met with more than 50 representatives of large, medium and small businesses and their associations. This is a new format for an open dialog between the State Tax Service and entrepreneurs.

According to the head of the State Tax Service, one of the painful issues for business is the non-enforcement of court decisions.

“I am sure that litigation should be a last resort. All disputes should be resolved immediately. As for the enforcement of court decisions. I gave a clear instruction to execute court decisions immediately after they come into force,” Kravchenko emphasized.

Kravchenko said that the State Tax Service is working on solving the problem of blocking invoices