I strive to identify pain points and eliminate them: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held another meeting with business

Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko met with business representatives from Dnipropetrovs'k region. He emphasized that he seeks to identify pain points, eliminate them, and set up the system so that it works smoothly. Kravchenko wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Meeting with business of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Today I held my second meeting with entrepreneurs. Together with Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, we met with 70 representatives of the region's business. This is a real dialog that allows us to identify problems and find solutions faster. As a crisis manager, I strive to identify pain points, eliminate them, and set up the system so that it works smoothly. Once again, I heard from business about the lack of communication between tax authorities and taxpayers - Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that one of the main issues was once again the unjustified blocking of tax invoices and the inclusion of enterprises in the list of risky ones.

Businesses do not understand why they are categorized as risky. No one explains what the problem is and what to do to fix the situation. Companies cannot resolve this issue for months or even years. If a company has problems with documents, it is enough to just call and explain. The business will be grateful. I met representatives of one of them during a meeting. The company, which has created 300 jobs, has not been able to get out of the risk category for 1.5 years. Unfortunately, the head of the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers also could not explain the problem. Personnel decisions will be appropriate - Kravchenko added.

According to him, by the end of the week, in order to avoid such problems, the heads of all regional departments should organize business advisory centers where companies can get the necessary assistance in resolving the issue of blocking invoices and removing them from the list of risky ones.

Each of them will employ 5-10 specialists who will provide explanations to businesses. By the way, the regional office in Dnipropetrovs'k region is already organizing this work promptly. We are implementing a new approach to stop unreasonable blocking in the future. We have already proved that it is possible to overfulfill the plan without increasing the number of blocked invoices and without increasing the number of risky businesses - the Head of the State Tax Service emphasized.

Recall

The rate of blocking tax invoices in Ukraine decreased to 0.5%, and 5.7 thousand companies were excluded from the risky ones. The State Tax Service is setting up advisory centers to help businesses with tax invoice blocking issues.