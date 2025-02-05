I strive to identify pain points and eliminate them: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held another meeting with business

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101530 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103261 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113264 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116884 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160989 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104954 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101133 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103870 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151210 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109534 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137739 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139506 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167355 views
Actual
I strive to identify pain points and eliminate them: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held another meeting with business

I strive to identify pain points and eliminate them: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held another meeting with business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27275 views

Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko met with businesses in Dnipropetrovs'k region to discuss the problems of blocking tax invoices. By the end of the week, advisory centers will be set up in all regions to resolve issues with tax invoices.

Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko met with business representatives from Dnipropetrovs'k region. He emphasized that he seeks to identify pain points, eliminate them, and set up the system so that it works smoothly. Kravchenko wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Meeting with business of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Today I held my second meeting with entrepreneurs. Together with Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, we met with 70 representatives of the region's business. This is a real dialog that allows us to identify problems and find solutions faster. As a crisis manager, I strive to identify pain points, eliminate them, and set up the system so that it works smoothly. Once again, I heard from business about the lack of communication between tax authorities and taxpayers 

- Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that one of the main issues was once again the unjustified blocking of tax invoices and the inclusion of enterprises in the list of risky ones.

Businesses do not understand why they are categorized as risky. No one explains what the problem is and what to do to fix the situation. Companies cannot resolve this issue for months or even years. If a company has problems with documents, it is enough to just call and explain. The business will be grateful. I met representatives of one of them during a meeting. The company, which has created 300 jobs, has not been able to get out of the risk category for 1.5 years. Unfortunately, the head of the Eastern Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for work with large taxpayers also could not explain the problem. Personnel decisions will be appropriate 

- Kravchenko added.

According to him, by the end of the week, in order to avoid such problems, the heads of all regional departments should organize business advisory centers where companies can get the necessary assistance in resolving the issue of blocking invoices and removing them from the list of risky ones.

Each of them will employ 5-10 specialists who will provide explanations to businesses. By the way, the regional office in Dnipropetrovs'k region is already organizing this work promptly. We are implementing a new approach to stop unreasonable blocking in the future. We have already proved that it is possible to overfulfill the plan without increasing the number of blocked invoices and without increasing the number of risky businesses 

- the Head of the State Tax Service emphasized.

Recall

The rate of blocking tax invoices in Ukraine decreased to 0.5%, and 5.7 thousand companies were excluded from the risky ones. The State Tax Service is setting up advisory centers to help businesses with tax invoice blocking issues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising