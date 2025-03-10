"Poland is our reliable partner": Ruslan Kravchenko announced new opportunities for Polish businesses in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz. The parties discussed issues of economic cooperation, tax policy, and support for Ukrainian and Polish entrepreneurs. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Today I met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz. Poland is our reliable partner at all levels. And we are interested in further developing cooperation between the tax authorities of our countries.
According to Kravchenko, the parties discussed Poland's priorities in the field of taxation during its presidency in the EU Council. In particular, the discussion focused on combating tax evasion and the digitalization of tax administration.
"Another important issue is economic cooperation and support for Ukrainian and Polish entrepreneurs. Today, more than 1,300 enterprises with varying shares of Polish capital are registered in Ukraine. Last year, they contributed nearly 6.5 billion UAH to the consolidated budget," Kravchenko writes.
The Head of the State Tax Service reports that there is significant potential for the development of Polish business in Ukraine today.
"At the same time, I heard from our Polish friends that often the barrier to entering Ukraine for new businesses is not only the difficult situation due to Russian aggression but also issues related to the tax system," Kravchenko noted. "I am confident that we must eliminate all artificial barriers. The State Tax Service of Ukraine is maximally open to dialogue with both Ukrainian and foreign businesses."
Kravchenko also proposed to hold a broad meeting with Polish entrepreneurs in the near future. In particular, companies that are already operating in Ukraine as well as those considering entering the Ukrainian market will be invited to participate. This will contribute to attracting investments, creating new jobs, and improving technological processes. A similar meeting is planned to be organized for Belgian businesses as well.
In addition, the head of the State Tax Service raised the issue of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Poland. The main focus is on aspects of Eurointegration and the exchange of tax information. According to him, enhanced exchange will facilitate more effective combat against tax evasion and create equal conditions for all market participants.
