Trump on Greenland: I think its annexation will happen
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump has declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.
US President Donald Trump believes that the annexation of Greenland will take place. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.
"I think the annexation of Greenland will take place. We will have to make a deal on Greenland," Trump said.
Addition
Earlier, Trump promised to enrich the people of Greenland if the island joined the United States.
Last week, during a speech to Congress, Trump expressed interest in the possible accession of Greenland to the United States. He stressed that the island is of strategic importance to the American military and may become part of the United States in the future.
Earlier, the leading party of Greenland stated that the resumption of US interest strengthened the movement for Greenland's independence and its position in future negotiations on separation from Denmark.