Trump admitted the possibility of a "shutdown" in the USA
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced a possible shutdown in America. He blamed the Democrats for the shutdown due to their position on funding.
US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of a shutdown in America and said that the Democrats would be responsible for the shutdown. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.
Asked if there would be a shutdown, Trump replied: "Maybe. If they talk about a shutdown, a temporary suspension of the government, then it may be a big tax increase. We want to cut taxes and if we don't, the Democrats will stop everything we want to provide."
Trump said the Democrats would be responsible for the shutdown.
We provide the best social support package, as well as support for business. If there is a shutdown, it will only be the fault of the Democrats and they will take a lot from the people
Addition
Democrat leader Chuck Schumer stated that the Democratic Party in the US Senate will block the adoption of a Republican bill to extend government funding at the current level until the end of the fiscal year in September.
The day before, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown. The document must now be approved by the Senate. This will require bipartisan support.
Earlier, Trump warned of a possible "shutdown" in the US.