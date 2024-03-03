$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8432 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 22567 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26412 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 174853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167760 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215791 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248054 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153838 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Biden's wife calls Trump a threat to women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31396 views

Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.

Biden's wife calls Trump a threat to women

The wife of US President Jill Biden said that former US leader Donald Trump is a danger to women and families. Her words from a speech in Atlanta are quoted by The Hill, UNN reports.

Details

He has spent his entire life destroying us and devaluing our existence. He mocks women's bodies, disrespects our achievements, and boasts of assaults

Biden said, referring to a video on the Access Hollywood platform in which he described how he grabbed women, kissed them, and grabbed their private parts.

Joe Biden's wife also emphasized Trump's statement on the eve of her speech, in which he "once again took credit for allowing states like Georgia to enact cruel abortion bans.

How far will he go? You know the answer. He won't stop

said the US first lady, adding that "Donald Trump is dangerous for women.

The former US president has repeatedly supported the abortion ban. In particular, in June 2022, he called the Supreme Court's reversal of the 49-year-old ruling guaranteeing the federal government's right to abortion the biggest "victory for life" of this generation.

Addendum Addendum

On March 1, Jill Biden launched the Women for Biden campaign ahead of the presidential election in the fall of 2024. As part of this initiative, the US First Lady plans to talk to women voters in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Trump wins in three states03.03.24, 04:22 • 27592 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
The Hill
Supreme Court of the United States
Jill Biden
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
