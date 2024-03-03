Trump wins in three states

Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in three states: Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, beating his rival, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Trump received 100% of the vote in the Missouri caucuses.

In Michigan, 1,575 people voted for him, while 36 elected Haley. In the primaries in this state, which took place on February 27, Trump received 68% of the vote, and Haley - 27%.

"It's clear that Michigan is Trump country," said Pete Hoekstra, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

In Idaho, after 77.5% of the votes were counted, Trump received the support of 84.6% of Republicans, while 13.5% of voters voted for Haley. In this state, the candidate who receives more than half of the votes will receive the support of all 32 representatives of the Republican Party. There are no primaries in Idaho.

Before the voting in these three states, Trump had secured the support of 122 delegates. The caucuses held on March 2 decided the fate of the same number of votes. Haley received the support of 24 delegates.

A caucus is a gathering of party supporters and members. Unlike primaries, which are held by state authorities before the US presidential election, caucuses are organized by the party apparatus. Their results determine the vote for the presidential candidate at the congress.

