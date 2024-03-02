Trump wins the Republican caucuses in Missouri

Former US President Donald Trump has won the Republican Party caucuses in Missouri, the Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

Caucuses are used for the primary nomination of presidential candidates from political parties. The caucuses, along with the primaries, are the official events that determine the presidential candidates in the United States.

The agency reminds that today, March 2, the Republican caucuses are also scheduled to take place in Idaho. The next party caucuses are scheduled for March 3 in Columbia.

On February 28, Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Michigan. Prior to that, Republican caucuses and primaries were held in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands. Donald Trump won everywhere.

